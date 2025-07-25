Crossover Meats becomes the Official Chef-Inspired Burger of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

Crossover Meats is the Official Chef-Inspired Burgers of the Cannon Ballers Crossover Blends - Chicken & Beef Burger Patties Crossover Blends - Chicken & Lamb

Crossover Meats is stepping up to the plate this summer through a partnership with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, bringing fans bold flavor, smarter nutrition.

We’re thrilled to team up with Crossover Meats to offer ballpark fare that’s delicious and aligns with growing demand for smarter, more sustainable food choices.” — Josh Otterline, VP Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

KANNAOPOLIS, NC, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Crossover Meats , the company making real meat better, is stepping up to the plate this summer through a new partnership with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers , bringing fans bold flavor, smarter nutrition, and more sustainable meat options at the Atrium Health Ballpark.As the "Official Chef-Inspired Burger of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers” starting this month, fans at Atrium Health Ballpark can enjoy Crossover Blends ™ Chicken + Beef and Chicken + Lamb Burgers — high-protein, lower-fat burgers that deliver the taste of traditional burgers with 50% less environmental impact.“We’re proud to partner with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to introduce Crossover Blends™ to baseball fans in a fun, flavorful way,” said Michelle Adelman, CEO and founder of Crossover Meats. “It’s the perfect pairing — America’s pastime and America’s favorite food, made better for you and the planet.”A Better Burger Experience, On and Off the FieldCrossover Blends™ cook up juicy and satisfying, whether you’re at a game or grilling at home. With 32g of protein and 20% of your daily iron per serving, they’re a win-win for fans looking to enjoy their favorite foods without compromise. Available exclusively at Food Lion stores across the mid-Atlantic region,Crossover Blends offers a craveable burger experience while being competitively priced, making family meals easy and healthier.“The Cannon Ballers are all about community, fun, and creating a memorable experience for every fan,” said Josh Otterline, Vice President of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. “We’re thrilled to team up with Crossover Meats to offer ballpark fare that’s not only delicious but aligns with growing demand for smarter, more sustainable food choices.”Better Meat for a Better GameCompared to traditional ground beef, Crossover Blends™ use 50% less land, 40% less water, and produce up to 50% fewer greenhouse gas emissions — helping fans enjoy every bite with a lighter footprint.Fans can find Crossover Meats at the game and at over 1,800 grocery stores nationwide, including at Food Lion across the mid-Atlantic region.About Crossover MeatsCrossover Meats is a woman-owned company on a mission to revolutionize ground meat. Our patented Crossover Blends™ combine lean chicken with beef, pork, or lamb to deliver the full flavor of traditional ground meat with fewer calories, less fat, and a significantly lower environmental impact. That’s real meat, made better.About the Kannapolis Cannon BallersThe Kannapolis Cannon Ballers are the High-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, playing at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, North Carolina. The Cannon Ballers are committed to providing high-quality family entertainment and fostering community through the love of baseball.Media Contact:Kim Lybrand📧 press@crossovermeats.com📞 (954) 639-1038

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.