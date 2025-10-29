FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week is Nov. 3 – 7 Missourians encouraged to take precautions ahead of winter weather season

JEFFERSON CITY – After a seemingly quick shift from summer to fall, winter in Missouri – and the snow, sleet and ice that come along with it – could follow just as fast in the coming months. To help Missourians prepare and stay safe during shorter days and the coldest weather season, the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are partnering to promote Nov. 3 – 7, 2025, as Winter Weather Preparedness Week in Missouri.

“Winter brings sub-freezing temperatures as well as dangerous snow and ice storms, sometimes leading to hazardous driving conditions, the loss of heat and electricity and other risks to life and safety,” SEMA Director Jim Remillard said. “While we always coordinate with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Missouri Department of Transportation and our local response partners to plan for and respond to significant weather risks, I also encourage residents to take extra precautions to keep themselves and family members safe. Remember, your plans should include several days’ worth of supplies.”

SEMA and the six NWS forecast offices that serve Missouri will be sharing winter weather safety messaging via social media throughout next week. Each day will focus on a different theme:

Monday, Nov. 3 – Winter Weather Terminology

Tuesday, Nov. 4 – Ice Safety

Wednesday, Nov. 5 – Snow Safety

Thursday, Nov. 6 – Extreme Cold, Hypothermia and Frostbite

Friday, Nov. 7 – Planning for Snow, Ice and Cold

Road safety remains a major concern during winter months, and reduced visibility can increase the risk of accidents. Even if not directly involved in a crash, an accident blocking the roadway could cause other drivers to be stranded for hours. According to preliminary results provided by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, there were more than 3,370 vehicle crashes in Missouri in 2024 during periods of snow, sleet, hail or ice, which resulted in 819 injuries and 10 deaths.

Avoiding non-essential travel during winter storms is the best way to not be stranded or involved in a crash. It also allows snow removal crews to clear the roads faster and first responders to get to crashes more quickly. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s plowing priorities focus on interstates and other high volume major roads first and as those road conditions improve, plows will focus on smaller numbered and lettered routes and then shoulders, outer roads, ramps and intersections. If you must drive, check road conditions in advance on MoDOT’s Traveler Map at traveler.modot.org/map/. Be sure to allow for extra time, expect delays, reduce speed and increase following distance. If your vehicle breaks down or slides off the road, stay in the vehicle and call for help.

Motorists traveling when severe weather is in the forecast should dress appropriately for the weather or keep warm outerwear in the vehicle, even for short trips, in case they were to become stranded and exposed to harsh conditions for an extended length of time. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), 38 people died in Missouri as a result of low body temperatures due to prolonged exposure to cold weather in 2024. Protect against frostbite and hypothermia by wearing warm, loose-fitting clothing in several layers. Avoid alcohol, limit time spent outdoors in frigid temperatures and stay indoors if possible. Find more information on hypothermia and nearby warming center locations on the DHSS website at health.mo.gov/living/healthcondiseases/hypothermia/.

Missourians should consider these additional winter weather preparedness tips:

Create a family emergency plan and home emergency kit. Emergency supplies should include bottled water, canned and dry foods, battery-powered radio, flashlights, extra batteries, manual can opener and a first-aid kit. When power outages are possible, charge cell phones and other devices in advance so you are able to communicate if power is lost.

Assemble a vehicle winter emergency kit. Include extra clothes, a blanket, radio/spare batteries, snacks/water, jumper cables, flares and a shovel/sand or shingles for tire traction.

Avoid driving when conditions could deteriorate. Postpone travel if possible. If driving is absolutely necessary, keep your gas tank more than half full and your cell phone charged. Save emergency numbers for fast dialing.

Make sure alternate heat and power sources such as fireplaces, woodstoves, kerosene heaters and generators function properly. These sources can be dangerous and must be regularly maintained and operated. Keep the correct fuel for each source on hand in a safe location. Proper ventilation is essential and only operate generators outdoors. Install carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home to prevent serious illness or death.

Remember space heaters are potentially deadly when misused. Space heaters account for approximately one-third of home heating fires and 80 percent of home heating fire deaths. Supplemental heating sources like these should be turned off when leaving a room or going to bed. Keep anything that can burn at least three feet from heating equipment.

For more winter weather tips, including safe driving techniques and preparing for power outages, please visit mo.gov/winter-weather-safety/.

For interviews about Winter Weather Preparedness Week, please contact your local NWS office:

St. Louis: (636) 441-8467

Kansas City: (816) 540-6021

Springfield: (417) 869-4491

Paducah, Ky.: (270) 744-6440

Memphis, Tenn.: (901) 544-0401

Davenport, Iowa: (563) 388-0672

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov