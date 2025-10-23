FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 23, 2025

Department of Public Safety invites small volunteer fire departments to apply now for $15,000 state-funded equipment grants Almost $1.5 million is available for volunteer fire service agencies with annual operating budgets of $50,000 or under

The Department of Public Safety invites volunteer fire departments with annual operating budgets of $50,000 or less to apply now for state grants of up to $15,000 for the purchase of firefighting equipment. Eligible expenses include firefighter turnout gear, hand tools, chainsaws, interoperable radio equipment and wildland protective clothing. There is a 5% local cash match, which means for equipment costing $15,789.47, the local match share would be $789.47 and the state share of 95% would be $15,000.

“We are extremely appreciative of the dedicated volunteer firefighters who selflessly dedicate themselves to protecting their communities,” Governor Mike Kehoe said. “We’ve made almost $1.5 million in state funding available to help support volunteer agencies with smaller budgets to help them invest in protective clothing and other equipment so that their firefighters can more effectively and safely respond to fires and other emergencies.”

“Our Missouri Division of Fire Safety estimates there are over 300 small, largely rural, fire departments that would be eligible for these $15,000 grants,” Department of Public Safety Director Mark James said. “This grant was designed to provide an opportunity for these departments to acquire some of the most useful equipment that they determine will best equip the specific needs of their firefighters.”

A total of $1,455,000 in state funding is available for the program. The projected performance period for the grant is Dec. 15, 2025 to May 15, 2026. This funding opportunity will close when eligible applications have been received to fulfill the available funding.

Eligible applicants include fire departments as defined in Section 320.200(3) RSMo as an agency or organization that provides fire suppression and related activities, including, but not limited to, fire prevention, rescue, emergency medical services, hazardous material response, or special operation to a population within a fixed and legally recorded geographical area.

Applications will only be accepted through the Missouri Department of Public Safety online WebGrants System: https://dps.mo.gov/dir/programs/dpsgrants/vfdg.php. DPS is the grant administrator.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov