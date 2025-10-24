FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

President Trump Approves FEMA Individual Assistance for 20 Counties to Assist Missourians Impacted by March 30-April 8 Severe Storms, Tornadoes, and Flooding

JEFFERSON CITY – Today, the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) announced that President Donald J. Trump has approved Missouri’s request for Individual Assistance for 20 counties in southeast and south-central Missouri through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in response to the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding from March 30 through April 8.

The President's action makes FEMA Individual Assistance available to eligible residents in Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Cooper, Dunklin, Howell, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Oregon, Ozark, Reynolds, Ripley, Scott, Shannon, Stoddard, Vernon, Washington, and Wayne counties. They may seek federal assistance for qualifying disaster-related expenses – including housing repairs, temporary housing, rental assistance, medical and funeral costs not covered by insurance or other aid programs, and replacement of damaged belongings and vehicles.

“We greatly appreciate President Trump approving this assistance that will send millions of dollars to hard-working families in southeast and south-central Missouri as they continue to rebuild following one of the devastating storms that struck the state in 2025,” Governor Mike Kehoe said.

Individuals who sustained damage or losses not covered by insurance due to the March 30-April 8 severe weather may apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling FEMA’s toll-free application line at 1-800-621-3362. They can also download the FEMA app to apply. Affected individuals are encouraged to continue documenting losses and retaining receipts related to recovery expenses.

This approval also makes Low-Interest Disaster Loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) available for impacted homeowners and renters in neighboring counties as well as the 20 approved Missouri counties to cover uninsured property losses. Loans may be available for repair or replacement of homes, automobiles, clothing, or other damaged personal property. SBA loans are also available to businesses for property loss and economic injury. Businesses can visit sba.gov or call 1-800-569-2955 for more information about eligibility.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov