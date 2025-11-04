Advanced Digital Automotive Group has been selected to recreate the Hazmat U learning website, enhancing digital access to essential hazmat training.

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advanced Digital Automotive Group Selected to Recreate Hazmat U Learning Website

Advanced Digital Automotive Group has announced its selection to recreate the Hazmat U learning website, an online training platform dedicated to hazardous materials certification and education. The redesign project will focus on improving accessibility, performance, and user experience to better serve professionals who rely on Hazmat U for compliance training and safety courses.

Hazmat U offers specialized online courses designed to help workers safely handle, transport, and manage hazardous materials while meeting federal regulations. Partnering with ADAG ensures the platform will integrate advanced design, functionality, and security—enhancing the overall learning experience for users nationwide.

“We’re honored to bring our digital expertise to Hazmat U and support their mission of delivering vital hazmat training through an accessible, modern platform,” said Paul Donahue, CEO of Advanced Digital Automotive Group.

About Advanced Digital Automotive Group

Advanced Digital Automotive Group is a digital marketing agency serving the auto repair industry and beyond. With exclusive-market SEO, paid advertising, and automation tools like Auto Shop AMP, the company helps independent shops and organizations grow with clarity and confidence. Learn more about its auto repair digital marketing services. ADAG is headquartered at 4600 140th Ave. North Suite 180 Clearwater, FL 33762.

