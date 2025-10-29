The Official Yellow Pages® Launches Mobile App for iPhone; Android Release Days Away

Open the Mac App Store to buy and download apps.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yellow Pages Directory Inc., publisher of YellowPagesDirectory.com , today announced the release of The Official Yellow Pages® app , now available for download on the Apple App Store, with an Android version coming soon to Google Play.The new mobile app brings the trusted Yellow Pages experience directly to smartphones, allowing users to search local businesses, look up phone numbers, and access maps and directions with a single tap. Designed as a paperless, eco-friendly alternative to printed directories, the app offers fast, accurate local search tools powered by the same data used on YellowPagesDirectory.com.“People still need a reliable way to find verified business information,” said company president Michael Keegan. “Our mobile app brings that power to everyone’s pocket — convenient, accurate, and built for the digital era.”Key Features--- Search by Category or Business--- Click-to-Call--- Interactive Maps--- Super fast load time--- Environmentally FriendlyWith this release, Yellow Pages Directory Inc. continues its mission to reduce paper waste and make local business search simple and sustainable.Availability The Official Yellow Pages® app is available now for iPhone and iPad users on the Apple App Store. The Android version will be available soon on Google Play.About Yellow Pages Directory Inc.Headquartered at 48 Wall Street, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10005, Yellow Pages Directory Inc. operates YellowPagesDirectory.com—a national online directory offering millions of business listings and residential phone numbers across the United States. The company is committed to environmental responsibility by providing a digital, paper-free resource that helps users connect with local services efficiently.Media ContactMichael KeeganYellow Pages Directory Inc.48 Wall Street, 11th FloorNew York, NY 10005📧 info@yellowpagesdirectory.com

