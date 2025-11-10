LongIslandGuide.com Launches Mental Health Resource for Long Island Residents in Recognition of World Mental Health Day

10 October is World Mental Health Day

KINGS PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of World Mental Health Day , LongIslandGuide.com has announced the launch of a new online guide designed to connect residents of Nassau and Suffolk counties with trusted mental health services, community programs, and crisis support — all in one easy-to-navigate resource.The new page, titled “ Mental Health Services, Resources & Support ” provides immediate access to life-saving crisis information such as the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, as well as a carefully curated directory of local outpatient clinics, hospitals, peer-run organizations, and government programs serving the Long Island region “Our goal is to make it easier for people to find real, local help when they need it,” said John Colascione, publisher of LongIslandGuide.com. “Too often, residents searching online for mental health support are overwhelmed by outdated, national listings. This page puts trusted Long Island resources front and center — because getting help should never depend on navigating a maze of irrelevant results.”The directory includes reputable providers such as Family Service League, Northwell Health, Stony Brook Medicine, Catholic Charities of Long Island, and Hands Across Long Island (HALI). It also features educational sections on selecting the right care, understanding tele-mental health, and using peer-support programs for individuals and families alike.World Mental Health Day, observed globally on October 10, promotes awareness and equitable access to mental health services. The new LongIslandGuide.com resource advances that mission locally by offering Long Islanders a single, verified point of reference for support — whether they are in crisis, seeking ongoing therapy, or exploring wellness options.Residents, educators, health professionals, and community organizations are encouraged to share or link to the page as a free public reference.Visit the full guide at:About LongIslandGuide.comLongIslandGuide.com is a digital resource dedicated to helping residents and visitors discover the best of Long Island — from local destinations and community services to tourism, lifestyle, and public information. All listings on LongIslandGuide.com are editorially selected and cannot be purchased. Each inclusion is based on merit, relevance, and community value, ensuring that information remains accurate, independent, and trustworthy. The site’s mission is to strengthen Long Island’s communities through accessible, well-researched, and reliable online content.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.