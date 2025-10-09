Author John Colascione Launches Audiobook Edition of Murder.net – Countdown to The Next Nightmare on Audible

Murder.net – Countdown to The Next Nightmare

Tech-inspired thriller explores digital identity, obsession, and the dangers of the online world

The Internet can empower, but it can also expose. That duality made the perfect foundation for a modern thriller.” — John Colascione

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and technology entrepreneur John Colascione today announced the release of his audiobook edition of Murder.net – Countdown to The Next Nightmare, now available on Audible, Amazon’s leading platform for audiobooks and spoken-word entertainment.Narrated by Sloane Valentine, the new 3-hour and 53-minute production brings Colascione’s chilling vision to life—an exploration of how the anonymity of the internet can distort identity and morality. Blending technology and psychological suspense, Murder.net has been noted as one of the first horror novels inspired entirely by an Internet domain name.The story follows a digital investigator drawn into an online world where obsession turns deadly, reflecting Colascione’s long-standing interest in the intersection of web technology and human behavior. The audiobook marks the latest evolution of the Murder.net franchise, following its earlier print and eBook releases on Amazon and Kindle.“The Internet can empower, but it can also expose,” said Colascione. “That duality made the perfect foundation for a modern thriller.”Audiobook InformationTitle: Murder.net – Countdown to The Next NightmareAuthor: John ColascioneNarrator: Sloane ValentineListening Length: 3 hours, 53 minutesRelease Date: October 2, 2025Language: EnglishAvailable On: Audible, Amazon, and iTunesMedia Review Access:A limited number of promotional codes are available for verified media and professional reviewers. Interested parties may request access via press@searchen.comAbout the AuthorJohn Colascione is a technology entrepreneur, writer, and publisher with extensive experience in Internet business and digital media. He is the founder of SEARCHEN NETWORKS, a South Florida–based digital marketing and SEO company . His expertise in domain names, online strategy, and digital communication deeply informs his fiction, merging real-world technology with psychological storytelling.Murder.net – Countdown to The Next Nightmare is available in print, eBook, and audiobook formats.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.