Boiler and Biomass Industries Align for Largest Colocated Energy Event of 2026

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Biomass Conference & Expo and the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) BOILER Expo are joining forces in 2026 for an unprecedented colocation event at the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, March 31 – April 2, 2026.This strategic collaboration brings together two industry-leading gatherings under one roof—creating a rare opportunity to enhance the value of participation and expand the overall experience for exhibitors and attendees alike.As part of this partnership, all full-access registered attendees will receive entry to both expo halls, offering expanded exposure, cross-market networking, and increased visibility for exhibitors. Attendees will benefit from access to twice the exhibitors, twice the networking, and twice the opportunity to build meaningful connections and discover cutting-edge solutions.To further connect these complementary industries, a joint networking reception will take place on Tuesday, March 31, from 8:00–10:00 p.m., bringing participants from both events together for an evening dedicated to relationship building and business development.The International Biomass Conference & Expo—the largest and fastest-growing event of its kind—is expected to draw nearly 900 attendees and more than 150 exhibitors in 2026. The event attracts the most influential players in the biomass power, biofuels, biogas, renewable natural gas (RNG), sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), and advanced biofuels industries, providing unmatched opportunities to connect, showcase, and elevate brands in front of key decision-makers.“It’s rare to see two industry-leading events come together in a way that truly amplifies value for everyone involved,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International. “This collaboration between the International Biomass Conference & Expo and the ABMA BOILER Expo doesn’t happen every year. It’s a unique opportunity for producers, project developers, technology providers, and industrial energy professionals to connect across markets, discover new solutions, and build partnerships that might not happen otherwise. If you’re serious about growth in thermal energy, biomass, or industrial steam and heat systems, Nashville in 2026 is the place you need to be.”About International Biomass Conference & ExpoProduced by BBI International, the International Biomass Conference & Expo is the largest event of its kind, bringing together biomass industry professionals from around the world to discuss the latest technologies, trends, and opportunities in biomass utilization and renewable energy production.About ABMA BOILER ExpoThe ABMA BOILER Expo, produced by the American Boiler Manufacturers Association, is North America’s premier event for the boiler supply chain, connecting manufacturers, end users, and service providers involved in the design, operation, and maintenance of commercial, institutional, and industrial boiler systems.

