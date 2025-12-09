International Biomass Conference & Expo Now Accepting Nominations for Prestigious Industry Awards

The Nomination Deadline is February 20, 2026.

Nominations are now open for the Groundbreaker of the Year Award, the Excellence in Bioenergy Award, and the newly introduced Women in Biomass Award

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Biomass Conference & Expo is currently accepting nominations for the Groundbreaker of the Year Award, the Excellence in Bioenergy Award, and the first ever Women in Biomass Award. These awards are designed to recognize the individuals and companies who have made significant accomplishments or meaningful contributions to the bioenergy sector. In addition, these designations are aimed at encouraging and inspiring the next generation of industry leaders.The Nomination Deadline is February 20, 2026. Winners will be announced during the General Session of the 2026 International Biomass Conference & Expo on Wednesday, April 1, 2026.Groundbreaker of the Year AwardSignificant quantities of money and energy must be invested into a bioenergy project before construction can begin. Companies and organizations that reach the groundbreaking stage represent the minority of potential bioenergy projects. The dedication and perseverance needed to navigate design, funding, permitting, purchase agreements and community acceptance indicates extreme aptitude worthy of acknowledgement. The “Groundbreaker of the Year” Award recognizes a company or organization that has broken ground and made meaningful headway on a commercial-scale biomass-to-energy project or completed construction within the past year, or a project development endeavor worthy of being deemed as “groundbreaking.”Excellence in Bioenergy AwardDynamic leaders in industry, academia and public policy are fundamental to the growth of the bioenergy industry. Numerous hurdles obstruct advancement, and without these individuals’ efforts, the bioenergy industry would not be where it is today. The Excellence in Bioenergy Award recognizes individuals, companies or organizations whose drive and efforts have had significant impacts on the industry, from clearing financial or technological hurdles to outstanding policy, advocacy or educational initiatives, to overall exceptional efforts to better the industry.Women in Biomass (WIB) AwardThis year at the International Biomass Conference & Expo, Biomass Magazine will recognize outstanding women across the biomass, bioenergy and bioproducts industries, spotlighting the essential role they play in advancing the sector’s innovation, sustainability, and success.The Women in Biomass (WIB) Award will be presented during the General Session of the International Biomass Conference & Expo. This award honors women who have made significant contributions to the biomass industry—through scientific achievement, operational excellence, design/engineering, business leadership, project development or advocacy efforts. Nominate a female leader in the biomass industry today!“We take tremendous pride in these awards because they celebrate the people and projects that are truly moving the bioenergy industry forward,” said Anna Simet, Director of Content at BBI International. “Year after year, the Groundbreaker of the Year Award, the Excellence in Bioenergy Award, and now our inaugural Women in Biomass Award shine a spotlight on the visionaries, innovators and leaders whose dedication makes real progress possible. These honors matter—not only because they recognize remarkable achievements, but because they inspire the next generation of talent watching our industry evolve in real time. That’s why nominations from peers are so important. No one understands the perseverance behind a groundbreaking project or the impact of exceptional leadership better than the people who witness it every day. If someone in your world is shaping the future of biomass and bioenergy, now is the moment to lift them up.”To submit a nomination or learn more about the conference visit this page About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a monthly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics: generating, cultivating, collecting, transporting, processing, marketing, procuring and utilizing sustainable biomass. Biomass Magazine’s international readership includes owners and managers of biomass power, CHP, and district heating facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. As part of the BBI International family of trade publications, Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo, the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Biodiesel Summit: Sustainable Aviation Fuel & Renewable Diesel, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, and the National Carbon Capture Conference & Expo, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Pellet Mill Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine, and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.

