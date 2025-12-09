Ethanol Producer Magazine and Biomass Magazine to Offer Signet Research Ad Studies for 2026 Advertisers

2026 Ad Studies Will Provide Clients with Data to Optimize Campaign Performance

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BBI International is excited to announce that its industry-leading publications will partner with Signet Research to provide advertisers with advertising effectiveness studies throughout 2026. Advertisers in Ethanol Producer Magazine and Biomass Magazine will now have access to actionable, data-driven insights designed to maximize the impact of their campaigns.In 2026, the following studies will be conducted:Ethanol Producer MagazineJune Issue — AdStudyNovember Issue — AdBrand™Biomass MagazineIssue 3 — AdBrand™“Partnering with Signet Research allows our advertisers to understand exactly how their campaigns resonate with readers,” said John Nelson, chief operating officer at BBI International. “This feedback empowers them to make informed decisions and optimize every advertising dollar.”All customers who purchase advertising of 1/3 page size or larger will be automatically included in the study. The research is conducted via surveys sent directly to the magazines’ subscribers, ensuring insights come straight from the target audience. Each proprietary AdStudyand AdBrand™ evaluation measures key indicators, including ad recall, readership, appeal, credibility, message clarity, and actions taken as a result of exposure. These in-depth metrics help advertisers refine creative strategies and maximize return on their investment.“Our goal is to make sure every advertising campaign achieves its full potential,” said Chip Shereck, senior account manager for BBI International. “These studies give our clients clear, actionable insights so we can work together to strengthen their campaigns and deliver measurable results.”Ethanol Producer Magazine has partnered with Signet Research for many years to measure and validate the impact of its advertisers’ campaigns. The publication’s most recent AdBrand™ study was conducted in 2024, providing a comprehensive look at brand perception, message clarity, and market influence among its readership. This long-standing collaboration continues to deliver trusted, data-rich insights that help advertisers strengthen their presence in the biofuels industry.“As a long-time advertiser, participating in the Signet study has been incredibly valuable for our team,” said Missy Abbott, Global Communications Leader of Grain Processing, IFF, who was recognized as one of the top brands in a recent Ethanol Producer Magazine AdBrand™ report. “Earning a top ranking validated the work we put into our messaging, but the real benefit came from the detailed feedback. The insights helped us fine-tune our creative, better understand what resonated with readers, and ultimately improve campaign performance. It’s one of the most useful advertising tools we’ve participated in.”Signet Research, a leader in communications research since 1968, is known for its rigorous methodology and unbiased analysis. Their AdStudyand AdBrand™ reports are widely recognized as the industry standard for evaluating advertising effectiveness.For more information on advertising opportunities or participating in these studies, please contact BBI International at (866)746-8385 or service@bbiinternational.com.About BBI InternationalBBI International is the world’s leading provider of acclaimed events and highly informative trade magazines within the energy sector. Our portfolio boasts a diverse range of industry-focused conferences and expos, including the renowned International Fuel Ethanol Workshop & Expo—the largest and longest-running ethanol conference in the world. Alongside this flagship event, we own and operate key summits such as the UAS Summit & Expo, Sustainable Fuels Summit, International Biomass Conference & Expo, North American SAF Conference & Expo, and the Carbon Capture & Storage Summit, as well as a series of influential regional events. Our publishing arm extends our expertise into print and online content, with a collection of industry-defining magazines including Ethanol Producer Magazine, Biomass Magazine, Biodiesel Magazine, UAS Magazine, SAF Magazine and Carbon Capture Magazine. These publications, together with an array of ancillary products including maps, directories, e-newsletters, and other digital resources, underscore our commitment to providing comprehensive, up-to-date information and insights to professionals in the bioenergy sectors, including ethanol, biomass, pellets, biogas, RNG, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), biodiesel & renewable diesel and as well as the UAS industry, which focuses on unmanned aerial systems.About Biomass MagazineBiomass Magazine is a quarterly trade publication tailored to serve companies and organizations engaged in producing or utilizing biomass power and heat, advanced biofuels, biogas, wood pellets and biobased chemicals. In addition to policy, regulation, project finance, technology, and plant management, the publication maintains a core editorial focus on biomass logistics. Its international readership includes owners and managers of biomass heat and power facilities; pellet manufacturing plant owners and managers; professionals working in captive feedstock industries-from food processing and waste management to agriculture and forest products manufacturing-and a growing number of industrial manufacturers, municipal decision makers, researchers, and technology providers engaged in biomass utilization in 40 countries. Biomass Magazine is committed to editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution.About Ethanol Producer MagazineIn its 32nd year, Ethanol Producer Magazine is the ethanol industry's leading trade journal, known for editorial excellence and high-quality print production and distribution. It is recognized globally in the ethanol industry, providing insights into plant optimization, research, science, technology, equipment, environmental health and safety, compliance, marketing, policy, and industry events.

