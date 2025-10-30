Systems Support, Inc. (SSI) selects IP Pathways as strategic cloud hosting partner for their PowerPRO TMS Software

Systems Support, Inc. (SSI) announces a strategic partnership with IP Pathways as a preferred provider of cloud hosting services for their PowerPRO TMS Software

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Systems Support, Inc. (SSI), a leading provider of Transport Management System(TMS), is excited to announce a strategic partnership with IP Pathways as a preferred provider of cloud hosting services for their PowerPRO Transportation Management Software. IP Pathways will offer SSI customers an exclusive private cloud hosting option to reduce hardware expenses, and provide expertise in security, scalability, and data protection. With their usage-based pricing model, SSI customers will only pay for what they use while allowing them to quickly scale their server capacity to accommodate future growth needs.

“For SSI, our customers come first, and we have always been focused on delivering the best value for our customers. A customized cloud based solution should improve operational efficiency, while reducing overall cost for our customers,” said Kirby Eddie, President of Systems Support Inc. “Cloud hosting provides our customers even more options when it comes to create a cost effective, secure, and high-performing IT platform to deploy PowerPRO TMS software.”

With this partnership, Systems Support Inc. continues to focus on providing a best-in class, comprehensive TMS solution that caters to diverse customers in trucking industry. As a trusted TMS partner, SSI is committed to helping our customers find the best technology options for transforming their trucking business.

About Systems Support, Inc.

Systems Support, Inc. (SSI) provides leading-edge software products to the transportation industry. Our team understands your business and your challenges and builds personal relationships that allow for open communication and positive results. SSI was launched in 1979 by providing custom programming work for several area trucking companies. From these relationships, our COLTS software was born and became the mainstay of SSI for over 20 years. Over the years, SSI has built a reputation for providing cutting-edge technology and high-quality service. Today, our PowerPRO software is the culmination of over 40 years of hands-on transportation software experience and is considered one of the best trucking software on the market.

About IP Pathways

IP Pathways provides IT hardware & software, Data center, Cloud, Professional & Managed services to businesses, local government, and healthcare organizations throughout the Midwest. At IP Pathways team of experts architect, implement, monitor, support and manage private and Hybrid IT solutions for its data center clients. Named by CRN Magazine as one of the 250 most certified, 500 largest and 150 fastest growing IT service providers in North America, IP Pathways helps IT move at the speed of business.

