Heritage Highland Farms Expands Recipe Collection for On-the-Go and Health-Conscious Cooks

That’s why we’ve introduced new recipes that not only highlight our sustainably sourced meats but also provide convenient, time-saving methods like slow cooking.” — Clint Deardorff, partner, Heritage Highland Farms

WEST DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heritage Highland Farms, renowned for its premium grass-fed, grass-finished Scottish Highland beef, has expanded its recipe offerings to meet the needs of busy, health-conscious home cooks. The farm now offers an array of easy-to-follow slow cooker and air fryer recipes featuring their sustainable, high-quality beef, chicken, pork, and seafood options.

Heritage Highland Farms’ expanded recipe collection includes a variety of meal options for both weeknight dinners and meal prepping, making it easier than ever to enjoy high-protein, nutrient-rich meals without sacrificing time or flavor. From tender slow-cooked beef roasts to crispy air-fried chicken and seafood, each recipe is designed to bring out the best in the farm’s premium cuts.

These new recipes are tailored for:

• Busy families: Set and forget slow cooker meals that are ready when you are.

• Health-conscious individuals: Air fryer options that offer a healthier alternative to traditional frying methods.

• Meal preppers: Nutritious, delicious recipes that can be made in bulk for the week ahead.

Heritage Highland Farms sources its beef, pork, chicken, and seafood from trusted partners like Berkwood Farms, Wixter Seafood, and Greener Pastures, ensuring that every meal is of the highest quality and aligned with sustainable practices. All recipes are crafted with the same commitment to wholesome, ethically-raised meats that the farm has built its reputation on.

To explore the new recipe collection or learn more about Heritage Highland Farms’ premium meats, visit www.heritagehighlandfarms.com.

About Heritage Highland Farms

Heritage Highland Farms is a collective of family farms dedicated to raising grass-fed, grass-finished Scottish Highland beef in Iowa. Committed to sustainable farming practices, Heritage Highland Farms partners with leading local producers to offer premium pork, chicken, and seafood in addition to their renowned beef. The farm delivers high-quality, sustainably sourced meats directly to customers, providing a farm-to-table experience with unmatched quality.

