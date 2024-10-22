Revival Concrete Coatings Expands Offerings with Perforated Tiles for Garages, Outdoor Courts, and Shops

Revival Concrete Coatings consumer products are great for new garage floors, concrete pool decks, and any space needing an upgrade. RevivalConcreteCoatings.com now offers perforated tiles. New perforated tiles from Revival Concrete Coatings add style and durability to garage, shop and outdoor spaces.

Available in Omaha and Des Moines Metro Areas

ANKENY, IA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revival Concrete Coatings, a leading provider of premium concrete coating solutions, is excited to announce the addition of perforated tiles to their expanding suite of services. This new offering is now available for customers in both the Omaha, NE and Des Moines, IA metro markets.

Perforated tiles provide a versatile and customizable flooring solution ideal for a range of applications, including garages, outdoor courts, shops, and more. These adaptable, durable tiles come in a variety of colors and they enhance both functionality and aesthetic appeal by offering a non-slip, easy-to-clean surface that is resistant to chemicals and weather conditions.

“We are always looking for new ways to enhance our customers' living and working spaces,” said Bryce Shirley, co-owner of Revival Concrete Coatings. “Perforated tiles give our clients even more options when it comes to creating safe, attractive, and high-performing surfaces for their specific needs.”

With this expansion, Revival Concrete Coatings continues to focus on providing high-quality, long-lasting products that cater to diverse markets, including commercial, residential, auto, and agricultural sectors. As a trusted partner in concrete flooring solutions, Revival Concrete Coatings is committed to helping customers find the best options for transforming their spaces.

For more information about perforated tiles or to explore Revival Concrete Coatings’ full range of services, visit RevivalConcreteCoatings.com.

