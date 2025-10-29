Founder Dmytro Verzhykovskyi Brings Proven Track Record, Including 23x Industry Growth Benchmarks and Dual International Awards, to U.S. Market

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Pinnacli LLC , a new digital marketing agency, announced its official launch in California. The company provides high-performance, AI-driven digital marketing strategies meticulously tailored for the luxury, high-end design, and professional services sectors. Pinnacli LLC was founded by Dmytro Verzhykovskyi , an internationally recognized digital marketing strategist with over 13 years of specialized experience, to bridge the gap between bespoke brand identity and data-driven performance.The launch addresses a persistent challenge in the high-end market. Luxury brands and professional service firms require digital representation that reflects their exclusivity and brand aesthetics. However, while strong in visual branding, traditional creative agencies often lack the deep technical expertise in search engine optimization (SEO) and algorithmic changes required to achieve high-visibility rankings. Conversely, many data-centric SEO firms fail to grasp the nuanced brand storytelling essential for a luxury audience, often applying generic strategies that dilute brand value. Pinnacli LLC was founded on a methodology developed to solve this specific conflict.The company's launch represents the formal U.S. establishment of founder Dmytro Verzhykovskyi, who brings over 13 years of specialized experience to the California market. Mr. Verzhykovskyi has been operating from a California base for 17 months, serving an international clientele. His methodologies have a track record of producing quantifiable results that significantly outperform industry benchmarks.For example, his strategies have generated $1.2 million in annual organic leads for a single luxury design client in the UAE, while achieving a 300% increase in organic traffic from key international markets and an 85% improvement in mobile conversion rates through specific technical optimizations.In another documented case, his optimization work led to a 541% organic traffic growth for a luxury client, a rate 23 times the established industry benchmark. He also generated leads for an international firm at a cost-per-lead 7 to 9.5 times more efficient than the industry standard. These results demonstrate a consistent ability to deliver measurable financial impact while respecting and enhancing brand prestige.Pinnacli LLC's approach is built on a proprietary framework that integrates AI-powered marketing optimization with a deep understanding of brand exclusivity. This includes advanced adaptation for Google's new generative AI search experience (SGE), ensuring clients maintain visibility as search engines evolve. The methodology emphasizes AI content evaluation to ensure that all digital assets are algorithmically favored and align perfectly with the brand's voice and target audience.Highly selective international industry bodies have recognized Mr. Verzhykovskyi's expertise. In 2025, he was honored at the ECDMA Global Awards, winning the Gold Medal as "Best SEO Professional." This recognition was awarded to 278 applicants, representing a highly selective 0.72% win rate. In the same competition, he secured the Silver Medal as "Digital Marketing Professional of the Year" from 407 applicants, representing an even more exclusive 0.25% win rate. These awards affirm his position at the top of his field, judged by international peers.His standing as an expert is further confirmed by his service on expert judging panels for multiple international competitions. Mr. Verzhykovskyi has served as a judge for the prestigious AdForum PHNX Awards, where he evaluated complex, AI-driven marketing campaigns from global brands including Coca-Cola, NVIDIA, and Mars. He has also served as an expert evaluator for the Web Excellence Awards and the Clutch Awards, contributing his expertise to identify and reward the highest standards of digital work globally.In addition to his practical results and judging roles, Mr. Verzhykovskyi has contributed to the professional field through the authorship of scholarly articles. His work has been published in "Marketing in Ukraine," a leading industry publication. The article codifies his proprietary strategies, specifically detailing his original framework for "reconciling brand aesthetics with the technical demands of search engine optimization." By publishing this proven methodology, he has disseminated new, verifiable knowledge that can generate significant value for other practitioners in the field.The launch brings a comprehensive portfolio of specialized services to the U.S. market. Pinnacli LLC will focus on:Technical SEO Audits and Implementation: In-depth analysis of site architecture, mobile performance, and indexability to build a foundation for sustainable growth.Generative AI Search (SGE) Optimization: Proactive strategies to ensure clients are visible and accurately represented in emerging AI-driven search results.International SEO & Digital Market Entry: Tailored strategies for U.S. brands seeking to enter or expand in European, Middle Eastern, and other international markets.Cross-Border PPC Campaign Management: Data-driven management of paid search campaigns that respects budget efficiency and precise audience targeting across multiple countries.AI-Driven Content Strategy: content development that satisfies user intent and algorithmic evaluation, positioning clients as authoritative leaders in their niche.High-Performance Optimization for Luxury Brands: A holistic service that integrates all the above disciplines into a cohesive strategy."Pinnacli LLC was founded to solve a core problem for premium brands: the disconnect between brand aesthetics and the technical demands of high-performance search marketing," said Dmytro Verzhykovskyi, Founder of Pinnacli LLC. "Often, technical agencies fail to grasp brand identity, and creative agencies overlook crucial data. Our methodology, developed and proven over 13 years, closes this gap. We provide a technically robust and artistically relevant solution to the brand. We are excited to bring this performance-focused, data-driven model to the U.S. market, starting with our first domestic client, Breath Body Connection, and expanding from there."About Pinnacli LLCPinnacli LLC is a digital marketing agency registered in California (March 2025) specializing in SEO, PPC, and comprehensive digital strategy for clients of luxury, design, and professional services. The firm leverages data-driven methodologies developed and proven in competitive international markets to deliver quantifiable results and sustainable growth. For more information, visit pinnacli.com.

