Modenese Interiors Completes Luxury Villa Interior Design Project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Italian design house delivers a comprehensive classical interior transformation featuring traditional Arabic Majlis for a prestigious private residence

JEDDAH, JEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modenese Interiors, the luxury interior design division of the historic Italian furniture house established in 1818, has announced the successful completion of a comprehensive villa interior design project in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The multi-phase project represents a significant addition to the company's growing portfolio of high-end residential developments in the Middle Eastern luxury market.The completed Jeddah villa project encompasses full interior design and installation services across multiple residential spaces, including formal reception halls, family living rooms, traditional Arabic Majlis areas, multiple master and guest bedrooms, executive home office spaces, custom kitchens, walk-in closets, and luxury bathrooms. The project demonstrates Modenese Interiors' expertise in blending classical Italian design principles with regional architectural traditions and cultural requirements.The villa's interior aesthetic combines classical baroque and Victorian design elements with traditional Middle Eastern hospitality spaces. The centerpiece of the project features an elaborately designed Arabic Majlis, incorporating the cultural significance of this traditional reception space while maintaining the refined elegance characteristic of Italian luxury interiors. The Majlis design showcases hand-carved solid wood furniture with intricate baroque detailing, complemented by rich silk upholstery in sophisticated color palettes of beige, blue, and gold tones.Throughout the residence, Modenese Interiors applied premium materials including Italian marble flooring, solid wood millwork with 24-karat gold leaf applications, hand-carved decorative elements, boiserie wall panels, and luxurious fabric selections. The family sitting rooms feature natural wood flooring, silk window treatments, and custom furniture finished in soft ivory and white tones, creating serene environments that balance opulence with comfortable daily living spaces.The formal living areas exemplify the company's signature approach to classical luxury interiors, characterized by symmetrical room layouts, ornamental plasterwork with gilded accents, crystal chandeliers, and meticulously curated furniture arrangements that strike a balance between aesthetic beauty and functional comfort. Each space incorporates custom-designed pieces manufactured in the company's Italian workshops, ensuring unique furnishings tailored specifically to the villa's architectural proportions and the client's design preferences.The project required extensive coordination between Modenese Interiors' Italian design team and local implementation specialists. The comprehensive service included initial on-site measurements and space planning, development of detailed design concepts and mood boards, creation of 3D renderings and technical drawings, custom furniture manufacturing in Italy, international shipping logistics, and complete on-site installation and fit-out services.Modenese Interiors' approach to the Jeddah villa project exemplifies the company's methodology for creating culturally sensitive luxury interiors that honor regional traditions while maintaining authentic Italian design heritage. The integration of traditional Arabic architectural elements with classical European aesthetics required careful attention to proportions, color harmonies, and decorative details to achieve a cohesive design narrative throughout the residence.The successful completion of this project reinforces Modenese Interiors' position as a leading provider of turnkey luxury interior design services in the Middle East. The company has maintained a dedicated presence in the region for over a decade, with completed projects throughout Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. The Jeddah market represents a particularly important strategic location for the company, given the city's concentration of high-net-worth clients seeking authentic Italian craftsmanship for luxury residential developments.Modenese Interiors specializes in creating bespoke interior environments for palaces, luxury villas, boutique hotels, and premium residential properties worldwide. Each project undertaken by the company receives individualized attention from concept development through final installation, with all furniture and architectural millwork custom-manufactured to client specifications. The company's in-house capabilities include joinery workshops, fit-out execution teams, and project management specialists who coordinate international installations.The completion of the Jeddah villa project adds to Modenese Interiors' extensive portfolio of high-profile Middle Eastern residential developments, demonstrating continued demand for authentic Italian luxury interiors in the region's sophisticated real estate market. The company continues to accept new residential and commercial projects throughout Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries, offering comprehensive design services from initial consultation through turnkey delivery.About Modenese InteriorsModenese Interiors is the luxury interior design division of Modenese Gastone Group, an Italian furniture manufacturer founded in 1818. The company specializes in classical baroque and contemporary interior design services, providing complete turnkey solutions for palaces, luxury villas, boutique hotels, and high-end residential properties worldwide. With seven generations of Italian craftsmanship heritage, Modenese Interiors combines traditional artisanal techniques with contemporary project management capabilities, delivering bespoke interiors featuring custom-manufactured furniture, architectural millwork, and complete fit-out services. The company maintains design studios and project offices in key international cities, including Milan, Dubai, Jeddah, Kuwait, Miami, Los Angeles, New York, and London.

