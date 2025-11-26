Antonovich Group Completes Specialized Private Residential Suite in Meadows Community Villa

Antonovich Group finalizes a turnkey renovation in the Meadows, transforming a private wing into a luxury suite with bespoke joinery and spa-grade amenities.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antonovich Group, a multi-disciplinary architecture and luxury fit-out firm based in Dubai, has announced the completion of a targeted renovation project within the Meadows residential community . The project involved the structural and aesthetic transformation of a standard residential wing into a cohesive, multi-functional suite comprising a primary bedroom, an expanded dressing room, and a spa-grade en-suite bathroom.The commission represents a growing trend in the Dubai prime property market where homeowners are prioritizing the reconfiguration of private quarters to accommodate evolving lifestyle needs. This project required a turnkey approach, integrating spatial planning, bespoke furniture manufacturing, and technical interior fit-out to create a unified environment tailored for a young adult resident.Spatial Reconfiguration and Design ConceptThe primary objective of the renovation was to move beyond the traditional bedroom layout. Antonovich Group approached the space as a self-contained apartment within the villa. The design team removed non-structural partitions to improve flow and maximize natural light penetration. The aesthetic direction favors a modern, sophisticated palette, utilizing neutral base tones accented with soft pastels to establish a calm, study-conducive environment.The sleeping zone is anchored by a custom-designed king-size bed featuring an oversized, upholstered headboard that serves as an acoustic dampener and a visual focal point. Flanking the bed, bespoke bedside units and shelving were installed to provide display space without encroaching on the floor plan. Recognizing the need for academic and creative work, the design integrates a dedicated study area. This zone features custom joinery with ergonomic considerations, ensuring that the desk and storage solutions support productivity while maintaining the room's stylistic integrity.Bespoke Joinery and The Dressing RoomA significant portion of the project scope was dedicated to the dressing room. Moving away from standard built-in closets, Antonovich Group's in-house joinery division fabricated a walk-in wardrobe system designed to specific storage requirements. The layout includes open shelving for visual accessibility, closed cabinetry for garment protection, and specialized compartments for accessories and footwear.The joinery utilizes high-grade laminates and polished veneers, fitted with soft-close mechanisms and integrated LED strip lighting. This internal illumination serves a dual purpose: it aids in selecting garments and provides ambient, indirect light that softens the overall atmosphere of the dressing area. A dedicated vanity station with a custom mirror and integrated storage further enhances the space's functionality, transforming a utilitarian storage area into a grooming sanctuary.Technical Fit-Out of Wet AreasThe en-suite bathroom renovation necessitated extensive modifications to the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems to accommodate the new layout. Antonovich Group's fit-out team managed the installation of a freestanding bathtub, which acts as the sculptural centerpiece of the room. A separate walk-in shower enclosure, constructed with frameless tempered glass, maintains an open visual line, making the room appear larger.Material selection for the bathroom focused on durability and hygiene without compromising aesthetics. Polished stone countertops were fabricated to fit the custom vanity unit, while large-format designer tiles were applied to the walls and floors to minimize grout lines and create a monolithic look. The lighting scheme in the bathroom was engineered to provide bright, shadow-free illumination at the vanity for grooming, and softer, ambient options for relaxation.In-House Manufacturing and Quality ControlA defining characteristic of this project was the reliance on Antonovich Group's proprietary manufacturing capabilities. By producing the loose furniture, cabinetry, and joinery elements in-house, the firm maintained strict control over material quality and finish precision. This vertical integration enabled exact color matching between the hard finishes and soft furnishings, a level of coordination that is often difficult to achieve when sourcing from multiple external vendors.The scope of work included the complete project management lifecycle. From the initial concept sketches and 3D visualization to the procurement of materials and final on-site installation, the process was handled by a single point of contact. This turnkey methodology ensured that the renovation adhered to the strict community guidelines of the Meadows district while meeting the client's specific timeline and budget constraints.Market ContextThis project underscores Antonovich Group's capacity to execute complex interior fit-outs within occupied residences. As the Dubai real estate market matures, demand for high-spec renovations in established communities, such as The Meadows, continues to rise. This project serves as a case study for how older villa layouts can be adapted to meet contemporary standards of luxury and functionality through intelligent design and precise execution.About Antonovich GroupAntonovich Group is a premier architecture, interior design, and fit-out company headquartered in Dubai, UAE. With a portfolio spanning luxury residential villas, commercial offices, and hospitality projects, the firm offers a complete turnkey service. Areas of expertise include architectural consulting, interior space planning, landscape design, and bespoke furniture manufacturing. The Antonovich Group is recognized for its technical proficiency in executing high-end renovations across Dubai's most exclusive communities, including the Palm Jumeirah, Emirates Hills, and The Meadows.

