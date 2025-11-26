Solomia Home Delivers 2,900 Square Meter Private Residence in Dubai Hills Estate

Solomia Home completes a 2,900 sq m turnkey villa in Dubai Hills Estate, featuring bespoke joinery, Italian furnishings, and sophisticated architectural fit-out

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solomia Home, an architecture and interior design firm headquartered in Downtown Dubai, has announced the completion and handover of a significant residential project within the Dubai Hills Estate community. Spanning a total built-up area of 2,900 square meters, the private villa represents a comprehensive application of the firm's turnkey capabilities, encompassing structural spatial planning and the integration of bespoke Italian furniture.The project brief required transforming a substantial architectural volume into a habitable, cohesive residence that accommodates both large-scale social functions and private family living. The resulting design moves away from traditional compartmentalization, favoring an open-plan configuration that emphasizes horizontal lines and visual continuity.Spatial Configuration and Architectural FinishesThe ground floor, which serves as the primary social hub, is defined by its rigorous approach to scale. Solomia Home utilized the 2,900-square-meter footprint to create distinct zones without the use of obstructive partitions. The separation of functional areas—formal dining, lounging, and reception—is achieved through changes in furniture orientation and ceiling architecture rather than walls.Flooring throughout the primary levels features large-format polished stone slabs in a neutral, pale beige, chosen to reflect the natural light entering through the floor-to-ceiling glazing. The extensive use of dark timber wall cladding contrasts with this cool base. The wood paneling serves a dual purpose: it acts as a unifying aesthetic element that warms the acoustic properties of the large room, and it conceals storage and structural columns, maintaining the clean lines essential to the minimalist design language.Integration of Light and JoineryA focal point of the interior fit-out is the custom joinery and shelving systems. In the primary living area, floor-to-ceiling display units are recessed into the dark wood cladding. These units feature integrated linear LED lighting, which highlights selected objets d'art and provides ambient illumination in the evening. The use of smoked glass and matte metal framing in the cabinetry adds depth to the elevation.The lighting scheme departs from standard recessed downlights. Solomia Home specified a geometric, suspended track system that floats above the main seating area. These brass and acrylic fixtures add a layer of vertical interest to the room, breaking up the expansive ceiling plane while providing directional task lighting.Kitchen and Utility DesignThe show kitchen, visible from the dining area, continues the material palette of the living spaces to ensure visual flow. It features full-height cabinetry in dark veneer that conceals appliances and storage. The central island is a monolithic structure combining the flooring stone with a bronze-finished base, grounding the space. Glass-fronted display cabinets with internal illumination serve to lighten the visual weight of the darker cabinetry, turning functional storage into a display feature.Furniture Selection and ProcurementAs an exclusive representative of several Italian furniture manufacturers, Solomia Home curated the loose furnishings to match the architectural scale. The main living area features a modular sofa system upholstered in light grey fabric, arranged in a U-shape to encourage conversation. This is offset by accent armchairs in cognac leather, which provide a textural contrast and break the monochrome palette.A notable biophilic element in the design is the inclusion of a preserved bonsai specimen, placed on a plinth within the living space. This installation bridges the gap between the interior and the landscaped exterior visible through the panoramic windows.Project Management and ExecutionThe execution of the Dubai Hills modern villa design project fell under Solomia Home's fit-out division. The scope included coordinating MEP (mechanical, electrical, and plumbing) systems to accommodate the advanced automation required for a property of this size. The challenge of maintaining consistent finish quality across 2,900 square meters required precise logistical management, particularly in terms of sourcing and installing the stone and timber elements.The completion of this residence marks another milestone for Solomia Home since its establishment in the Dubai Mall. With 17 years of operation in the international market, the firm continues to apply its technical expertise to the specific demands of the UAE luxury real estate sector.About Solomia HomeSolomia Home is an international design and construction firm with over 17 years of experience in the architecture and interior design of private and commercial properties. Based in the Dubai Mall, the company offers comprehensive services, including architectural design, construction, interior fit-out, and luxury furniture procurement. Solomia Home serves as an exclusive representative for premium Italian furniture brands, facilitating direct access to European manufacturing for its clients in the Middle East.

