Ubisoft+ Premium Arrives on Blacknut Cloud Gaming

This update reflects our shared belief that premium gaming should be effortless. We’re combining the depth of the Blacknut library and the prestige of Ubisoft+ to give players access on any screen” — Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut

PARIS, FRANCE, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacknut , the world’s leading pure-player cloud gaming platform, is proud to announce the arrival of Ubisoft+ Premium to its service(1). Ubisoft+ Premium provides Day 1 access to new releases, like the upcoming Anno 117: Pax Romana and recent releases like Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Star Wars Outlaws and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Starting today, players can dive in and enjoy Ubisoft’s most iconic franchises alongside Blacknut’s curated catalog of over 1,000 games, all under one subscription.With Blacknut, players get unparalleled choice and convenience. Families and friends can share one account to explore everything from AAA blockbusters to indie gems, without the complexity of multiple subscriptions, downloads, or updates. Games launch instantly on Smart TVs, mobile devices, tablets, PCs, or set-top boxes, with automatic cloud saves and seamless cross-device progression. Start a mission on your living room TV, continue on your commute via smartphone, and finish on a laptop without ever losing progress.Beyond direct-to-consumer access, this integration also paves the way for Ubisoft+ Premium to reach new audiences through Blacknut’s extensive ecosystem of partners worldwide. With established distribution networks across telecom operators, ISPs, and device manufacturers in regions such as Latin America, the Middle East & North Africa, and India, Blacknut extends Ubisoft’s premium catalog to millions of players who may not otherwise have access —further broadening the reach of both brands on a truly global scale.“This new chapter with Ubisoft reflects our shared belief that premium gaming should also be effortless. Together, we’re combining the best of both worlds; the depth of the Blacknut library and the prestige of Ubisoft+ —to give players generous, instant access to incredible games, on any screen, without compromise.”– Olivier Avaro, CEO of BlacknutBy bringing Ubisoft’s newest games with Blacknut’s cloud technology and extensive device and regional reach, players now enjoy blockbuster experiences alongside Blacknut’s expansive library—truly universal gaming at its best. No consoles. No storage limits. No waiting. Just instant, uninterrupted access to a generous world of games for all genres of players everywhere, anywhere.1) Blacknut Ubisoft+ Premium subscriptions are currently available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Brazil with additional regions coming soon.READ THE FULL RELEASE #####Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with 500+ premium titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. Blacknut was awarded the Red Herring 2021 Top 100 Winner, in Europe.About Ubisoft - www.ubisoft.com Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players’ lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft’s global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin’s Creed, Brawlhalla, For Honor, Far Cry, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, Just Dance, Rabbids, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six, The Crewand Tom Clancy’s The Division. With a Ubisoft+ subscription, players can access new releases, premium editions and extra content on Day One on PC, console and cloud. For the 2024-25 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.85 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com © 2025 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft and the Ubisoft logo are registered trademarks in the US and/or other countries.

