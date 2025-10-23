A Thousand Reasons to Play: Blacknut Doubles Down on Cloud Gaming Generosity

Blacknut Catalog surpasses 1,000 Games, Cloud Gaming platform announces landmark milestone powered by new publisher deals, deeper device integration, and global growth across 65+ countries. Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blacknut , the world’s leading pure-play cloud gaming service, has officially crossed the 1,000-game threshold for its cloud gaming catalog. This milestone reflects the platform’s growing momentum and reinforces its unique value proposition: unlimited gaming, one convenient subscription, no hardware required, and offered across all players’ devices. As Blacknut expands its international presence, the richness and diversity of its offering have never been greater—made possible by recent partnerships with some of the most influential names in publishing, from global giants like Ubisoft, Disney, Konami, Square Enix, and Take-Two, to indie powerhouses including Raw Fury, Maximum Entertainment, Whitethorn Games, Untold Tales, Midwest Games, and Tate Multimedia.“We’re entering a new phase, not just for Blacknut, but for cloud gaming as a whole; hitting 1,000 games is a powerful signal to our partners that Blacknut is not only scalable, but deeply committed to offering the most generous and diverse library in the industry.”- Nabil Laredj, VP of New Business Development & Licensing at BlacknutThe last 12 months have marked a turning point for Blacknut’s content library, with the arrival of iconic titles and acclaimed games through new licensing deals with Quantic Dream, Bloober Team, Kalypso Media, Square Enix, and Gamemill Entertainment, among others. These collaborations not only expand the platform's portfolio across genres and age groups, but also reflect Blacknut’s core mission: to make premium gaming accessible, convenient, and limitless for everyone. Whether a casual player, a retro fan, or a seasoned gamer, users discover a growing universe of games—on-demand and instantly playable on almost any screen, from mobile phones to smart TVs, PCs, tablets, and even set-top boxes."Blacknut’s founding was centered around the promise of democratizing access to video games without sacrificing quality pertaining to performance or selection; today our platform adheres to the highest standard of technology and user experience; the growth of our catalog is a proud milestone and we plan to continue growing and innovating to bring the market’s best option for cloud gaming to more users across the globe."– Olivier Avaro, CEO & Founder BlacknutIn addition to the surge of new publishers joining Blacknut’s core catalog, the platform has also expanded its offering with the introduction of three premium add-on passes. Players can now dive deeper into iconic worlds with Ubisoft+, featuring both the Classics and Premium tiers; access legendary arcade and fighting franchises through the SNK Pass, available exclusively on Blacknut; and explore rich, narrative-driven experiences with the Focus Entertainment Pass.With service live in more than 65 countries and counting, Blacknut’s activity is increasingly finding traction with telecom operators, device manufacturers, and media brands looking to add frictionless gaming to their customer offerings. The service's zero-install, cross-device architecture has been designed to work out of the box across a wide range of ecosystems, including Android, iOS, Samsung Gaming Hub, LG webOS, Windows, macOS, and more. Combined with strategic B2B business models and tailored B2C subscription offers, Blacknut continues to stand apart in a fragmented cloud gaming landscape—delivering what others can’t: simplicity, consistency, and value.READ THE FULL RELEASE ############About Blacknut - www.blacknut.com Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with 1,000+ premium titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. Blacknut was awarded the Red Herring 2021 Top 100 Winner, in Europe.

