Blacknut Brings Cloud Gaming to the Living Room, Over 100 Million TVs Ready to Play

Blacknut is now on 100M+ devices with Samsung, LG, Philips, Hisense, Toshiba & more—bringing premium cloud gaming to living rooms worldwide. Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies.

Gaming should be as easy as streaming a movie. By embedding our cloud gaming service directly into smart TVs, we’ve removed all traditional barriers to allow users to start playing instantly.” — Olivier Avaro, CEO Blacknut.

PARIS, FRANCE, September 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Through strategic partnerships with the world’s leading smart TV operating systems including Tizen, webOS, Android TV, Amazon TV, Google TV, Titan OS, and VIDAA— Blacknut is now pre-installed or natively accessible on over 100 million devices worldwide. The cloud gaming platform turns Smart TVs, alongside mobiles, PC, and tablets, into instant gaming hubs without the need for a console or other additional hardware. With a footprint across household names such as Samsung, LG, Philips, Hisense, Toshiba, Loewe, JVC, CHIQ, Medion, and Polaroid, Blacknut sets a new standard for screen-first gaming accessibility—proving that indie to AAA games do work beautifully on smart TVs when delivered via a platform engineered for them. The cloud platform’s close partnership with Ubisoft is just one proof point, bringing blockbuster franchises directly to the cloud with the same quality and depth players expect from traditional setups."We believe gaming should be as easy and accessible as streaming a movie. By embedding our cloud gaming service directly into smart TVs, we’ve removed all the traditional barriers—no console, no updates, no extra hardware. Just pick up a remote, or your phone, and start playing instantly", said Olivier Avaro, CEO of Blacknut.As gaming cements its place as the world’s most engaging entertainment medium, Blacknut is focused on delivering what players truly value: frictionless fun, powered by the cloud. Players do not need to invest in high-end hardware (and with the Blacknut Companion App , not every player needs a controller either), worry about storage limits, or wait for massive downloads. This is more than just good UX; it’s the cloud doing exactly what it promises: removing friction, giving players flexibility, and expanding access to gaming for everyone.Behind the scenes, Blacknut’s cloud-native architecture is built to scale—fast. The platform has proven its ability to rapidly expand into new regions, manage surges in user demand, and maintain smooth, low-latency performance across the globe. This scalability is a key reason why Blacknut is trusted by leading telcos, OEMs, and media brands to deliver a consistent, high-quality gaming experience—whether via native apps, pre-installs, or white-label solutions.Today, Blacknut is available in more than 65 countries across APAC, MENA, North America, LATAM, and Europe. The platform offers unlimited access to over 500 premium games spanning every genre—from blockbuster AAA adventures and cult indie hits to party favorites like Jackbox Party Starter.By combining the power of a global cloud infrastructure, a content catalog built for every kind of player, and a seamless, device-agnostic experience, Blacknut is proving that cloud gaming is not only viable—it’s already delivering on its promise. The future of gaming is here, and it’s available instantly, in the living room, right now.####About Blacknut - www.blacknut.com Blacknut is the world's leading pure player cloud gaming service dedicated to the general public, distributed both Direct to consumers and B2B through ISPs, device manufacturers, OTT services & Media companies. Blacknut offers the largest catalog of premium games with 500+ premium titles carefully selected for the whole family, all included in a monthly subscription. The service is now available across Europe, Asia & North America on a wide range of devices, including mobiles, set-top-boxes and Smart TVs. Blacknut was founded in 2016 by Olivier Avaro (CEO) and is headquartered in Rennes, France, with offices in Paris, Seoul and San Francisco. Blacknut was awarded the Red Herring 2021 Top 100 Winner, in Europe.

