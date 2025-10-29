Improving Travel in Westchester County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Department of Transportation will be adding two important paving projects to its Hudson Valley paving program next year along two vital roadways in Westchester County, accelerating an investment to restore pavement and improve travel along key stretches of State Routes 133 and 100B. State Route 133 provides a vital commuter connection to the Taconic State Parkway and key access to Westchester’s vast transportation network, while State Route 100B serves as an important local route, providing access to the key north/south transportation corridor between New York City and the Hudson Valley for the flow of goods and commerce.

“New York is paving our roads and giving drivers a smoother journey at a faster pace than ever,” Governor Hochul said. “These are critical roads in Westchester County that thousands of travelers depend on every day, and we are pleased to accelerate these projects in next year’s New York State DOT paving program. Commuters and residents spoke, and we are listening — drivers can look forward to a smoother ride next year.”

Thanks to a key investment from Senator Andrea Stewart Cousins in cooperation with feedback from community stakeholders, key sections of these state routes will be resurfaced next year.

The work includes a 2.5 mile section of State Route 133, between Pleasantville Road and State Route 100, in the Village of Ossining and Towns of Ossining and New Castle, Westchester County.

Also included is a project to resurface a 1.4-mile stretch of State Route 100B from State Route 9A, also known as Saw Mill River Road, to the Sprain Brook Parkway in the Town of Greenburgh, Westchester County.

Each project will consist of milling and resurfacing the existing pavement with a warm-mix fiber-reinforced asphalt overlay that’s longer-lasting, more durable and will minimize cracking. Grooved inlaid striping with reflective epoxy paint will also be added to increase the visibility of pavement markings during storms.

Additionally, the traffic signal along State Route 133 at Campwoods Road will be upgraded, a new crosswalk will be added, and the intersection will be made compliant with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) guidance. Drainage improvements will also be included in the project to enhance roadway integrity, control erosion and manage stormwater runoff.

These projects are fully designed to engineering standards and NYSDOT will begin construction during next year’s paving season. NYSDOT will minimize impacts to the travelling public with most work being conducted during nighttime hours with single lane closures during paving operations. These projects are anticipated to be complete at the end of the 2026 construction season with a section of State Route 133 possibly going into 2027.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The Hudson Valley has some of the oldest and most heavily utilized roads in the State of New York. Recognizing this, Governor Kathy Hochul has demonstrated her commitment to renewing New York’s roads with historic investments that are enhancing safety and providing smoother rides for travelers all across the state. By adding these two critically important Hudson Valley paving projects to next year’s capital program, we are taking that commitment to a new level - always looking to address the needs of local commuters.”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Investing in safe and reliable infrastructure has long been one of my top priorities. The funding I secured for the resurfacing of State Routes 133 and 100B will enhance safety, ease congestion, and ensure smoother travel for the thousands of Westchester residents and commuters who rely on these critical roadways each day. I thank Governor Hochul and the Department of Transportation for their partnership as we continue to invest in our transportation network and keep Westchester moving forward.”

Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky said, "Traveling Route 100B (Dobbs Ferry Road) in the Town of Greenburgh has become a difficult experience for drivers, and a navigational challenge for those who use this county bus route. At my request, my staff and I drove the road with regional representatives from DOT in September to discuss its evident need for repair. I am thrilled to see that repaving 100B has been accelerated to next year. I thank Governor Hochul and our colleagues at DOT for moving this much-needed project forward."

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “We are grateful to Governor Kathy Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, State Senator Pete Harckham, Assemblymember MaryJane Shimsky and Assemblymember Dana Levenberg for their continued commitment to Westchester County’s infrastructure and quality of life. These improvements to State Routes 133 and 100B will make a real difference for our residents, commuters, and local businesses who depend on these roadways every day. By investing in safer, smoother, and more resilient roads, the State is helping ensure Westchester remains connected, accessible, and ready for the future.”

New Castle Supervisor Victoria Tripp said, “I am deeply grateful to Governor Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Commissioner Dominguez for recognizing the critical need to restore key stretches of State Routes 133 and 100B and, regarding New Castle in particular, for responding to our community’s concerns by accelerating pavement restoration along the 2.5-mile section of Route 133. This corridor serves as a vital connection through our residential neighborhoods, where families and school-age children require safe, well-maintained transportation infrastructure. I also thank Senator Pete Harckham, Assembly Members Chris Burdick and Dana Levenberg, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins, and County Legislator Vedat Gashi for their steadfast support, reflecting the power of partnership with residents who mobilized through the Somerstown Road Action Network representing over 200 local families, and the New Castle and Ossining Town Boards’ advocacy. Thanks to everyone’s collaboration, we can look forward to safer roads and stronger connections for all who live and travel through our community.”

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said, ”I am so grateful that NYS will be repaving 100 B next year. Thanks to the efforts of Governor Hochul, Senator Cousins and the support of Assemblywoman Shimsky, a number of state owned roads have been repaved in recent years: Central Ave, Saw Mill River Road and currently Knollwood Road. Addressing infrastructure is important. Glad NYS is giving this their attention. “

Ossining Mayor Rika Levin said, “We are deeply grateful to Governor Hochul and the New York State Department of Transportation for prioritizing the resurfacing of Route 133. This investment will enhance safety, improve daily commutes, and strengthen Ossining’s connection to the wider Hudson Valley transportation network.”

