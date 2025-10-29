Prepping for Widespread Rain and Gusty Winds

Governor Kathy Hochul today urged New Yorkers to prepare for a storm system forecast to bring widespread rain and gusty winds Wednesday night into Friday for parts of the Southern Tier, Western New York, Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are expected in many locations, with locally higher totals up to 2.5 inches. Poor drainage flooding will likely occur in parts of the Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island regions, as well as minor to locally moderate coastal flooding. There is also the potential for 40-50 mile per hour wind gusts Thursday into Thursday night, mainly across New York City and Long Island, which could hamper travel and cause power outages.

“As this storm makes its way to New York tonight, I urge everyone to prepare for the forecasted high-speed wind gusts, heavy rainfall, flooding and possible power outages,” Governor Hochul said. “New Yorkers should text 333111 to check your local forecast, and stay vigilant as the storm passes.”

Residents are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts, weather watches and warnings. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.

New Yorkers should ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. They should also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111.

Agency Preparations

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services

The Division’s Office of Emergency Management is in contact with its local counterparts and is prepared to facilitate any local requests for assistance. State stockpiles are ready to deploy emergency response assets and supplies as needed. The State Watch Center, New York’s 24/7 alert and warning hub, is monitoring the storm track and statewide impacts closely.

Department of Transportation

The State Department of Transportation is prepared to respond with 3,474 operators and supervisors available statewide. Department staff are actively monitoring known problem areas and are ready to take action as needed to mitigate flooding. Crews can be configured into any type of response needed, including flood response, chipper, load and haul, cut and toss, sewer jet and traffic signal crews. DOT crews are also proactively checking and clearing drains and culverts. Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

1,501 large dump trucks

329 large loaders

95 chippers

84 tracked and wheeled excavators

33 water pumps

30 traffic and tree crew bucket trucks

30 traffic tower platforms

18 vacuum trucks with sewer jet

The need for additional resources will be re-evaluated as conditions warrant throughout the event. For real-time travel information, motorists should call 511 or visit 511ny.org, New York State's official traffic and travel information source.

Thruway Authority

The Thruway Authority has 661 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood related issues across the state with small to medium sized excavators, plow/dump trucks, large loaders, portable variable message signs (VMS) boards, portable light towers, smaller generators, smaller pumps and equipment hauling trailers, as well as signage and other traffic control devices available for any detours or closures. VMS and social media are utilized to alert motorists of weather conditions on the Thruway.

Statewide equipment numbers are as follows:

320 large and small dump trucks

59 loaders

31 trailers

4 vac trucks

15 excavators

8 brush chippers

104 chainsaws

18 aerial trucks

25 skid steers

87 portable generators

73 portable light units

The Thruway Authority encourages motorists to download its mobile app which is available to download for free on iPhone and Android devices. The app provides motorists direct access to live traffic cameras, real-time traffic information and navigation assistance while on the go. Motorists can also sign up for TRANSalert e-mails which provide the latest traffic conditions along the Thruway, follow @ThruwayTraffic on X, formerly known as Twitter, and visit thruway.ny.gov to see an interactive map showing traffic conditions for the Thruway and other New York State roadways.

Department of Public Service

New York’s utilities have approximately 5,500 workers available statewide to engage in damage assessment, response, repair, and restoration efforts across New York State. Department staff will track utilities’ work throughout the event and ensure utilities shift appropriate staffing to regions that experience the greatest impact.

New York State Police

State Police instructed all Troopers to remain vigilant and will deploy extra patrols to affected areas as needed. All four-wheel drive vehicles are in service, and all watercraft and specialty vehicles are staged and ready for deployment.

Department of Environmental Conservation

The Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Emergency Management staff, Environmental Conservation Police Officers, Forest Rangers, and regional staff remain on alert and continue to monitor weather forecasts. Working with partner agencies, DEC is prepared to coordinate resource deployment of all available assets, including first responders, to targeted areas in preparation for potential impacts due to heavy rainfall, high winds, and flooding.

DEC reminds local officials to watch for potential flooding in their communities. Municipalities are encouraged to undertake local assessments of flood-prone areas and to remove any accumulating debris. DEC permits and authorization are not required to remove debris unless stream banks or beds will be disturbed by debris removal and/or the use of heavy equipment.

Municipalities and local governments are advised to contact DEC's Regional Permit Administrators if assistance is required and to help determine if a permit is necessary. DEC can issue Emergency Authorizations to expedite approval of projects in place of an individual permit. DEC approves Emergency Authorizations for situations that are deemed an emergency based on the immediate protection of life, health, general welfare, property, or natural resources.

Additional information on coastal erosion and flooding is available on the DEC website.

Hiking Safety

Unpredictable weather and storms in the Adirondacks, Catskills and other backcountry areas can create unexpectedly hazardous conditions. Trails have mixed conditions, and visitors should be prepared with proper clothing and equipment for rain and colder temperatures to ensure a safe outdoor experience.

Hikers in the Adirondacks are encouraged to check the Adirondack Backcountry Information webpages for updates on trail conditions, seasonal road closures, and general recreation information.

Backcountry visitors should Hike Smart and follow proper safety guidelines. Plan trips accordingly. In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To request Forest Ranger assistance, call 1-833-NYS-RANGERS.

Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation

New York State Park Police and park personnel are on alert and closely monitoring weather conditions and impacts. Response equipment is being fueled, tested and prepared for storm response use. Park visitors should visit parks.ny.gov, check the free NY State Parks Explorer mobile app or call their local park office for the latest updates regarding park hours, openings and closings.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is closely monitoring weather conditions to ensure safe, reliable service. MTA employees will be poised to respond to any weather-related issues. To reduce the likelihood of flooding and respond to any instances of flooding, MTA crews will inspect drains in flood-prone areas to ensure they are functional, and supervisors will monitor flood-prone locations for any reports of flooding to ensure quick response. Elevator and escalator specialists will be deployed to flood-prone locations to attend to any weather-related elevator and escalator troubles.

Customers are encouraged to check www.mta.info for the latest service updates, and to use caution while navigating the system. Customers should also sign up for real-time service alerts via text or email. These alerts are also available via the MTA and TrainTime apps.

Port Authority of New York and New Jersey

The Port Authority monitors weather conditions across all its facilities. In the event of severe weather, the agency issues travel alerts and updates as needed via facility email alerts and on social media. For the latest information about Port Authority facilities, please check social media, sign up for PA Alerts, or download one of the PA mobile apps, including RidePATH, which provides real-time updates and alerts for PATH service.

Severe Weather Safety Tips

Disaster Supplies

Have disaster supplies on hand, including:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Battery-operated radio and extra batteries

First aid kit and manual

Emergency food and water

Non-electric can opener

Essential medicines

Checkbook, cash, credit cards, ATM cards

Flash Flooding

Never attempt to drive on a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.

If water begins to rise rapidly around you in your car, abandon the vehicle immediately.

Do not underestimate the power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car, and water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.

Power Outages

Check with your utility to determine area repair schedules.

Turn off or unplug lights and appliances to prevent a circuit overload when service is restored; leave one light on to indicate when power has been restored.

If heat goes out during a storm, keep warm by closing off rooms you do not need.

To Report an Electric Outage, Call:

Central Hudson: 845-452-2700

Con Edison: 800-752-6633

National Grid: 800-867-5222

NYSEG: 800-572-1131

O&R: 877-434-4100

PSEG-LI: 800-490-0075

RG&E: 800-743-1701

For more safety tips, go to www.dhses.ny.gov/safety.