THE MECKLEN HOTEL OPENS IN UNIVERSITY CITY CHARLOTTE

CHARLOTTE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GF Hotels & Resorts, an established leader within the hospitality ownership, management, and advisory industry, is proud to announce the opening of The Mecklen Hotel. After investing more than $10 million in enhancements, the hotel now welcomes guests to reimagined spaces that blend modern design with timeless comfort.The new hotel is a part of the Marriott Tribute Portfolio, “a family of independent boutique hotels bound by their indie spirit and heart for connecting people and places.” With a mission to offer University City a hotel they can recommend with pride, The Mecklen introduces a fresh chapter in hospitality that blends historic inspiration with modern flair.Rooted in the rich revolutionary legacy of Mecklenburg County, The Mecklen Hotel celebrates Charlotte’s independent spirit. The design and branding reflect the city’s fearless past, paying homage to the Queen City's claim as the first to declare independence from British rule, while embodying its ever-evolving present. It’s a modern revolution in hospitality, created for Charlotteans and their guests alike.Each guest room at The Mecklen has been completely reimagined to reflect a seamless blend of modern sophistication and the hotel’s revolutionary Charlotte spirit. The redesign introduces bold, contemporary decor with refined details that echo the city’s fearless character and historic charm. Every room now features a sleek glass shower, adding a touch of elegance to the guest experience. Distinctive and thoughtfully curated, these one-of-a-kind accommodations redefine what it means to stay in style in the Queen City.In addition to the guest rooms, the hotel also features the Bonnie Suite, an executive retreat honoring the remarkable legacy of Bonnie Ethel Cone, founder of UNC Charlotte. This thoughtfully designed suite blends luxury with inspiration, reflecting Cone’s lifelong dedication to education, leadership, and community impact. Subtle design elements pay tribute to her extraordinary achievements.“In creating the Bonnie Suite, we wanted to honor the legacy that she brought to the university and to this area,” said Colleen Zapcic, Director of Sales. “While the rest of the hotel is designed around bringing a modern touch to the independent and rebellious spirit of this area in the 1700s, we wanted this suite to represent her specifically and the impact she also had on the area since the 1940s and the legacy the University still carries of her.”The Mecklen’s lobby showcases a striking collection of murals that bring Mecklenburg County’s rich history to life. These contemporary and dynamic designs reinterpret the region’s past in modern artistic styles, creating an engaging visual narrative. The artwork invites guests to explore Charlotte’s heritage through a contemporary lens, blending historical significance with a fresh, artistic perspective that sets the tone for the entire hotel experience.Tucked inside the hotel’s lobby, Side Eye Bar and Lounge serves up more than just clever glances; it’s a flavorful bridge between University City and Charlotte’s ever-evolving culinary scene. Designed with elaborate decor and a playful sense of character, Side Eye offers an inviting atmosphere for conversation and connection, creating a dynamic gathering place for both travelers and locals.As the hotel’s signature lounge, Side Eye will serve Carolina classics, offering a rotating menu of small plates and shareables, each crafted with inventive flair and a nod to the region’s culinary heritage. Complementing the cuisine, a robust cocktail program showcases bold flavors, thoughtful garnishes, and a touch of Southern swagger.Strategically located in Charlotte’s University City, The Mecklen offers a gathering place just minutes from top attractions like Charlotte Motor Speedway, PNC Music Pavilion, IKEA, and Concord Mills. Surrounded by major businesses, the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and a short drive or Light Railride away from Center City, its location is ideally suited for both business and leisure travelers."With The Mecklen, we wanted to create something that feels new and modern yet rooted, an independent hotel that reflects the pride and personality of Charlotte, especially University City," said Vineet Nayyar, President, GF Hotels & Resorts. “We’ve created a space that’s as welcoming to locals as it is to travelers, and we can’t wait to share it with the community.”The Mecklen Hotel will welcome Charlotteans, visitors, and University City neighbors alike to step into a space where history inspires the future, and hospitality comes with a side of spirit.ABOUT THE MECKLENThe Mecklen Hotel is a boutique hotel located in the heart of Charlotte’s University City. Having undergone a $10 million transformation, the hotel now invites guests to experience inspired new spaces that combine modern design with historical inspiration rooted in Mecklenburg County’s revolutionary past. The hotel features 178 well-appointed rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, and locally inspired dining at its signature Side Eye Bar and Lounge. Conveniently situated just off I-85 and minutes from major attractions—including Charlotte Motor Speedway, PNC Music Pavilion, and Concord Mills—The Mecklen is surrounded by leading businesses and within walking distance of UNCC and Atrium Health. It serves as a welcoming destination for business travelers, leisure guests, and locals alike. Whether you're here for work, a getaway, or a spontaneous staycation, The Mecklen invites you to relax, connect, and feel right at home in the Queen City.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

