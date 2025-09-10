SHERATON BALTIMORE NORTH WELCOMES EXECUTIVE CHEF PEELS

TOWSON, MD, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sheraton Baltimore North is proud to announce the appointment of Chef Peels as its new Executive Chef, bringing with him decades of diverse culinary experience and a deep-rooted passion for hospitality and local cuisine. In his new role, he will lead the hotel’s food and beverage operations and oversee the acclaimed Rain 903 Restaurant.Born and raised in Baltimore, Maryland, Chef Peels' journey began at the young age of 15, where he accepted his first restaurant position at the historic Harryman House in Reisterstown. Since then, he has dedicated his career to perfecting his craft across Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic, always staying true to his roots.“I’m thrilled to return to Towson and bring my journey full circle,” says Peels. “This city shaped my early passion for cooking, and I’m honored to now lead the culinary team at Sheraton Baltimore North.”His impressive career spans premier kitchens and major hotel brands, including Marriott and Hilton International. Chef Peels honed his leadership skills at iconic venues such as Dalesio’s Fine Dining in Little Italy, Baltimore Renaissance, and The Gaylord National Resort, where he served more than 2,600 guests daily and surpassed $1 million in food sales during the holiday season. Most recently, he played a key role in the opening of The Marriott Washington Capitol Hill, overseeing all culinary operations and the acclaimed rooftop restaurant, Yara.Chef Peels graduated from Baltimore International College. His philosophy centers around sustainability, farm-to-table ingredients, and mentoring the next generation of chefs. He is known for crafting seasonal menus highlighting local produce, fresh herbs, and regional proteins.“We are excited to welcome Chef Peels to the Sheraton Baltimore North family,” said Skip Cerf, General Manager of Sheraton Baltimore North. “His leadership, creativity, and strong ties to the Baltimore community will elevate our dining experiences and further our commitment to exceptional hospitality.”As Executive Chef, Peels will oversee all culinary operations at the hotel, including banquet services, in-room dining, and the hotel’s signature restaurant. Guests can look forward to refreshed menus, locally inspired dishes, and a renewed focus on guest experience through food.SHERATON BALTIMORE NORTHSheraton Baltimore North Hotel is a premier destination in Towson, Maryland, catering to business and leisure travelers. Conveniently located near Johns Hopkins University, central corporate offices, and Downtown Baltimore, the hotel features over 21,000 square feet of flexible event space, including modern meeting rooms and elegant ballrooms—ideal for conferences, executive meetings, and social events. Guests enjoy high-speed Wi-Fi, a fully equipped business center, and newly renovated guest rooms designed for comfort and productivity.On-site dining at Rain 903 provides a stylish yet approachable setting for client entertainment or after-work relaxation, while The Coffee Corner serves fresh Starbuckscoffee and quick bites. With a renovated fitness center, indoor pool, and the trusted service of the global Sheraton brand, Sheraton Baltimore North is the ideal partner for corporate events, media engagements, and professional travel.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

