The Mecklen Hotel Expands Team with Key New Hires

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mecklen Hotel, part of Marriott’s Tribute Hotel Portfolio and managed by GF Hotels & Resorts, is set to become a new hospitality destination in University City. As the team prepares to open its doors, they are proud to announce the appointment of two new key team members. Colleen Zapcic will serve as the Director of Sales, and Dakota Botkin has been named Sales Executive.The Mecklen Hotel aims to deliver a guest experience that blends contemporary comfort with a sense of place. While the design and location have already drawn early attention, it’s the team behind the project that’s quietly shaping what the hotel will represent.Originally from Boston, MA, Colleen Zapcic came to the Queen City for college, having attended both UNC Charlotte and Johnson & Wales University, and quickly fell in love with the city she now calls home. Her passion for the hotel industry began when she worked at a small bed and breakfast, where she did it all.That early hands-on experience solidified her career path and led to roles with marquee organizations, including Hyatt Hotels, the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau, and, most recently, Marriott International in Uptown Charlotte.Her promotion to Director of Sales at The Mecklen recognizes her outstanding leadership, client relationship-building skills, and extensive industry experience."I am honored to step into this role with The Mecklen Hotel team," Zapcic shared. "This is more than just a hotel, it’s a place where travelers, neighbors, and the community can connect.”Residing in Charlotte, Colleen enjoys cheering on her hometown Boston sports teams and credits her mother, Kathy, a longtime sales professional, as the inspiration behind her relationship-focused approach to hospitality.Raised in Southwest Virginia, Dakota Botkin discovered her passion for hotels while working at Greenbrier Resort & Spa in West Virginia. Drawn to the operational side of the hotel industry, Botkin has spent the past nine years building a career in hotel sales and management. After relocating to Charlotte in 2019, she held roles across the Marriott SouthPark complex, including the Renaissance, Marriott, and AC Hotel, and contributed to the successful opening of the AC Hotel SouthPark. Her passion for luxury later led her to the Omni Charlotte as Director of Front Office.Her appointment to a Sales Executive role at The Mecklen is a testament to her operational expertise, luxury hospitality background, and natural leadership, qualities that will help define the guest services at this soon-to-open Tribute Portfolio property.In her free time, Dakota enjoys being a devoted dog mom to her pup, Sadie, cheering on the Hokies during football season, and exploring new places, both locally around the Queen City and abroad.Colleen and Dakota’s dedication to guest service and passion for the hospitality industry will be key to establishing The Mecklen Hotel as a standout property in Charlotte,” said Vineet Nayyar, President & COO, Owned Division, GF Hotels & Resorts.GF Hotels & Resorts is confident that Colleen and Dakota will lead and contribute to the success of The Mecklen Hotel. Their combined backgrounds in operations, sales, and guest experience, along with a deep understanding of the local market, position them to play a vital role in shaping the hotel's launch and long-term growth.ABOUT THE MECKLENThe Mecklen Hotel is a boutique hotel located in the heart of Charlotte’s University City. Following a $10 million renovation, The Mecklen combines modern design with historical inspiration rooted in Mecklenburg County’s revolutionary past. The hotel features 211 well-appointed rooms, complimentary Wi-Fi, and locally inspired dining at its signature Side Eye Bar and Lounge. Conveniently situated just off I- 85 and minutes from major attractions—including Charlotte Motor Speedway, PNC Music Pavilion, and Concord Mills—The Mecklen is surrounded by leading businesses and within walking distance of UNCC and Atrium Health. It serves as a welcoming destination for business travelers, leisure guests, and locals alike. Whether you're here for work, a getaway, or a spontaneous staycation, The Mecklen invites you to relax, connect, and feel right at home in the Queen City.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit them at www.gfhotels.com or connect with them on LinkedIn.

