St. Albans Barracks // Two-Vehicle crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A2007953
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802 524 5993
DATE/TIME: October 29, 2025 at 0835 hours
STREET: 3494 Sampsonville Rd.
TOWN: Enosburgh
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Choquette Rd.
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Frank Richards
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL:435i
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Emily Richards
AGE: 30
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On October 29, 2025, Vermont State Police, Enosburgh EMS and Enosburgh Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 3308 Sampsonville Rd. in the Town of Enosburgh. Initial investigation revealed that westbound traffic was slowed due to a slow-moving agricultural vehicle. Statements from the operators involved and evidence on scene indicated that vehicle 1, operated by Frank Richards (32), was traveling westbound and rear-ended vehicle 2 operated by Emily Richard (30), also traveling westbound. Both vehicles also had two juveniles who were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for precautionary measures. The vehicles were both removed from the scene. The roadway was down to one lane during the course of the incident.
Trooper Seth Boudreau
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Field Station
140 Fisher Pond Rd.
St. Albans, VT 05478
802 524 5993
