St. Albans Barracks // Two-Vehicle crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 25A2007953

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Seth Boudreau

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802 524 5993

DATE/TIME: October 29, 2025 at 0835 hours

STREET: 3494 Sampsonville Rd.

TOWN: Enosburgh

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Choquette Rd.

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Frank Richards

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL:435i

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Emily Richards

AGE: 30

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montgomery, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Crosstrek

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Rear-end damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Northwestern Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On October 29, 2025, Vermont State Police, Enosburgh EMS and Enosburgh Fire responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 3308 Sampsonville Rd. in the Town of Enosburgh. Initial investigation revealed that westbound traffic was slowed due to a slow-moving agricultural vehicle. Statements from the operators involved and evidence on scene indicated that vehicle 1, operated by Frank Richards (32), was traveling westbound and rear-ended vehicle 2 operated by Emily Richard (30), also traveling westbound. Both vehicles also had two juveniles who were transported to Northwestern Medical Center for precautionary measures. The vehicles were both removed from the scene. The roadway was down to one lane during the course of the incident.

Trooper Seth Boudreau

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Field Station

140 Fisher Pond Rd.

St. Albans, VT 05478

802 524 5993