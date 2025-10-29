Westminster Barracks / Multiple Arrests on Warrants
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1008185
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 10/18/2025 at approximately 1:37 PM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Park and Ride, Putney, VT
ACCUSED: Allen Pike
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x 3
ACCUSED: Jennifer Monness
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant
On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police made contact with two individuals at the Park and Ride in the town of Putney. Through investigation, it was determined that both individuals, Allen Pike and Jennifer Monness had active warrants for their arrest. Pike had three warrants, to include Eluding, False Information to Law Enforcement, and Retail Theft. Monnes had an active warrant for a probation violation. Both parties were arrested and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $6000 Pike / $250 Monness
MUG SHOT: N/A
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.