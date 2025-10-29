Westminster Barracks / Multiple Arrests on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B1008185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2025 at approximately 1:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Park and Ride, Putney, VT

ACCUSED: Allen Pike

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x 3

ACCUSED: Jennifer Monness

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police made contact with two individuals at the Park and Ride in the town of Putney. Through investigation, it was determined that both individuals, Allen Pike and Jennifer Monness had active warrants for their arrest. Pike had three warrants, to include Eluding, False Information to Law Enforcement, and Retail Theft. Monnes had an active warrant for a probation violation. Both parties were arrested and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $6000 Pike / $250 Monness

MUG SHOT: N/A