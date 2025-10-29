Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,975 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Multiple Arrests on Warrants

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1008185

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachary Trocki

STATION: Westminster Barracks          

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 10/18/2025 at approximately 1:37 PM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Putney Park and Ride, Putney, VT

 

ACCUSED: Allen Pike

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant x 3

 

ACCUSED: Jennifer Monness

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT

VIOLATION: Arrest on Warrant

 

 

On the above date and time, a Trooper with Vermont State Police made contact with two individuals at the Park and Ride in the town of Putney. Through investigation, it was determined that both individuals, Allen Pike and Jennifer Monness had active warrants for their arrest. Pike had three warrants, to include Eluding, False Information to Law Enforcement, and Retail Theft. Monnes had an active warrant for a probation violation. Both parties were arrested and lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  10/20/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Windham County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A

BAIL: $6000 Pike / $250 Monness

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Multiple Arrests on Warrants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more