RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - Ryegate Rd / East Rd Intersection in Ryegate

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

News Release – Traffic Notification

The intersection of Ryegate Rd and East Rd in Ryegate is closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for the foreseeable future. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.