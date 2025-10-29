Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 431,938 in the last 365 days.

RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - Ryegate Rd / East Rd Intersection in Ryegate

 

The road is opened back up.

 

 

VSP St Johnsbury

802-748-3111

 

From: Dubuque, Benjamin via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Tuesday, October 28, 2025 5:55 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: ROADWAY CLOSURE - Ryegate Rd / East Rd Intersection in Ryegate

 

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release – Traffic Notification

The intersection of Ryegate Rd and East Rd in Ryegate is closed due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for the foreseeable future.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Williston PSAP

3294 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

RE: ROADWAY CLOSURE - Ryegate Rd / East Rd Intersection in Ryegate

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more