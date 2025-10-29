St. Ann Pet Hotel Announces Exciting Ownership Change After Acquisition

Happy Tails has been acquired by the owner of Petropolis.

Dog boarding facility in St. Louis enters new chapter after being bought in 2025

Happy Tails will continue to run as an independent brand and retain the same qualities that clients love.” — Michael Schifano

ST. ANN, MO, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Happy Tails , a dog boarding facility serving St. Louis dog owners, is under new ownership as of this year. Happy Tails, previously Happy Tails Inc, was founded and run by Deborah Alex for many years before being acquired in 2025 by the owner of Petropolis . This development marks a new era for Happy Tails.On top of pet boarding, Happy Tails offers dog grooming and dog daycare. These three core services will continue under the new leadership. Long-time clients of Happy Tails can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the services they love are not changing."Happy Tails will continue to run as an independent brand and retain the same qualities that clients love," said Michael Schifano, the new owner of Happy Tails. "We will be keeping the name and the 24/7 service, too!"According to a survey from Influx , “51% of people say a business needs to be available 24/7 to meet their modern-day expectations of convenience and accessibility.” While 24-hour businesses used to be plentiful, they’ve significantly dwindled in the past decade. The fact that Happy Tails has remained a 24-hour business for all these years definitely makes it an outlier. It’s no wonder that Happy Tails clients have come to rely on this unique feature, and they can rest easy knowing it’s not going anywhere.Happy Tails also has some exciting new additions on the way, like dog training. Happy Tails’ dog training service was discontinued in January 2025 but will be reinstated under the new leadership. Clients can look forward to this and more as Happy Tails moves into this next stage of its history.BOILERPLATEAbout Happy Tails: Happy Tails is a dog boarding facility with a 5-star rating across hundreds of reviews. Their services include dog boarding, dog daycare, and dog grooming. It is one of the few pet boarding businesses that stays open 24 hours a day. Happy Tails is located in St. Ann, MO and serves dog owners across St. Louis.

