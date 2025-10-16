Veterinarians are recommending Silver Maple Pet Center to their clients.

Silver Maple Pet Center has earned the trust of veterinarians as Thanksgiving and Christmas approach

Silver Maple Pet Center, a pet care facility serving St. Louis pet owners, is a highly recommended dog boarding and cat boarding facility by veterinarians. This is particularly relevant as the holidays approach, and many pet owners are looking for reputable boarding facilities for Thanksgiving and Christmas.Pet boarding facilities fill up fast for the holidays, sometimes even months before the holiday itself. And it's not just demand for Thanksgiving and Christmas pet boarding, but all kinds of pet care services. For Silver Maple, this means a huge surge in reservations for cat boarding, dog boarding, dog daycare, and pet grooming services.Silver Maple Pet Center has been operating in the pet care industry for almost a century. As one of the oldest pet care facilities in the United States, it's no surprise that they have garnered such a positive reputation among local veterinarians. The network of veterinary professionals that use Silver Maple and recommend them to their clients only continues to grow."When MetroVet pet parents ask for pet care recommendations, Silver Maple is always on our A-list. In addition to Silver Maple's decades-long history of providing exceptional pet care in St. Louis, we know Silver Maple focuses on providing a positive and caring experience for pets — a value on which we also place much focus," said Dr. Seth Williams, veterinarian at MetroVet. "Several MetroVet staff also entrust their pet's care to Silver Maple — serving as a testament to our trust and appreciation of Silver Maple."Many pet parents worry about their pets while boarding them for the holidays. In a survey by Talker Research , 40% of dog owners "constantly" worry about their dog when they are traveling. This worry can be easily mollified by using a dog boarding facility that has the trust of veterinarians in St. Louis.About Silver Maple Pet Center: Silver Maple Pet Center is an established pet care provider in Des Peres, Missouri with a 5-star rating across hundreds of reviews. Their services include pet boarding, pet grooming, and dog daycare. Founded in 1935, Silver Maple Pet Center serves pet owners in the St. Louis area.

