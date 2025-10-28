The Academy of Pet Careers’ Dog Training School Collaborates with TSA K9 Unit to Train Bomb Detection Dogs

APC works with TSA K9 Unit to train bomb detection dogs.

Dog training students learn about canine bomb detection at St. Louis Lambert International Airport

ST. CHARLES, MO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy of Pet Careers (APC), a trade school serving aspiring pet professionals in St. Louis, has teamed up with the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) K9 Unit for specialized dog training. Students and instructors got to be decoys for dogs as they were trained for use in St. Louis Lambert International Airport. This opportunity allowed students to learn more about bomb detection, an advanced type of nose work that typical dog training schools don’t have the resources to teach.Aside from their in-person dog training school , The Academy of Pet Careers also offers an online dog training school , a pet grooming school, and a veterinary assistant school. APC takes pet education seriously, ensuring students get a well-rounded education in every program. Their commitment to opportunities for real world experience is what makes APC one of the best dog training schools.“We're always looking for ways to add value for our students,” said Joseph Schifano, president of APC. "Experiences like this just further enrich our curriculum.”While this experience started as a volunteer opportunity, it has grown into an ongoing relationship. APC will continue to work with TSA, helping train dogs for airport safety while giving students real world experience with specialized training. There are many more opportunities like this in the works for APC’s dog training program.Nowadays, most dog training courses take place online. This can present challenges for those who want to get into advanced dog training, like therapy dog training, service dog training, or nose work. This option for hands-on training, coupled with real world experience with organizations like TSA, positions APC as one of the best schools to become a dog trainer.BOILERPLATEAbout The Academy of Pet Careers: The Academy of Pet Careers is a leader in pet education with decades of experience and a 5-star rating. APC offers certifications in dog grooming, dog training, and veterinary assisting. Founded in 1993, The Academy of Pet Careers serves aspiring pet professionals in the greater St. Louis area.

