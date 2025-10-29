Nordlys® Light & Bright™ Treatment Now Available at Untouched Allure Medical Aesthetics

Leana M. Thomas, AGPNP-BC, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner and founder of Untouched Allure Medical Aesthetics, proudly introduces the advanced Nordlys® by Candela — the latest innovation in skin rejuvenation and laser technology now available at the Do The award-winning Nordlys® by Candela — named “Energy Device of the Year” at the 2022 Aesthetics Awards — is recognized globally for its versatility and results in skin rejuvenation and laser treatments.

The Nordlys device allows us to offer our clients the latest in laser technology, treatments that are not only more effective but also gentler and more comfortable than ever before.” — Leana M. Thomas, AGPCNP-BC

DOVER, NH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Untouched Allure Medical Aesthetics is excited to announce the addition of the cutting-edge Nordlys device to their Med Spa, further elevating their commitment to providing exceptional aesthetic treatments. The Nordlys device allows them to broaden their capabilities in laser hair reduction and skin rejuvenation therapies, effectively treating a myriad of skin concerns, including wrinkles, sun damage, scars, age spots, freckles, rosacea, and other skin imperfections. The award-winning Nordlys® system is known globally, has been used by celebrities, and was featured in multiple media outlets, including the Today Show on NBC.One of the popular treatments on the Nordlyssystem is the Light & Bright™ treatment. Light & Bright is an exciting treatment that both rejuvenates and resurfaces skin to improve redness, dark spots, textural irregularities, and spider veins. It uses a combination of a highly selective form of intense pulsed light (IPL) and a non-ablative fractional laser to improve redness and dark spots, resurface the skin, and stimulate the body’s own natural collagen production for bright, glowing skin. The treatment is backed by clinical studies.During a NordlysLight & Bright treatment, the device delivers energy into the deeper layers of the skin. The skin cells absorb this light and transform it into heat energy to eliminate unwanted pigment or vascularity. Light & Bright treatment for skin rejuvenation is an excellent option to renew skin and reduce signs of aging. Because a non-ablative laser is used, the downtime is low.“At Untouched Allure, we’re always striving to stay at the forefront of skincare innovation,” said Leana Thomas, Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner. “The Nordlysdevice allows us to offer our clients the latest in laser technology, treatments that are not only more effective but also gentler and more comfortable than ever before.”For more information on Nordlyssystem treatments or Untouched Allure Medical Aesthetics, visit https://untouchedallure.com or call 603-241-6371.About Untouched Allure Medical AestheticsUntouched Allure Medical Aesthetics is Dover, New Hampshire’s premier destination for acne treatment and advanced skin rejuvenation. Led by Leana M. Thomas, AGPNP-BC, a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner with more than 20 years of cardiac care experience, the practice combines medical precision with aesthetic artistry.Leana’s deep understanding of vascular anatomy ensures every treatment is performed with the utmost safety and skill. After years spent caring for hearts, she turned her passion toward helping clients feel confident in their own skin—training at the National Laser Institute and under the mentorship of nationally recognized aesthetic trainer Tara Delle Chaie.At Untouched Allure, Leana’s philosophy is simple: natural, balanced beauty. She believes in subtle enhancements that highlight each client’s best features—never overdone, always authentic. Whether restoring confidence through acne care or achieving a radiant glow with aesthetic treatments, Untouched Allure is where science meets artistry for results that look beautifully, effortlessly natural.

