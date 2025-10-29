Can Grow Crop Solutions, an exceptional crop input technology development company is launching new biostimulants in 2026

Can Grow Crop Solutions company logo Image of the Company Operational Site in Lambton County, Ontario

Can Grow Crop Solution is launching several new biostimulant products for the 2026 season.

SARNIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarnia, ON, 2025-10-29 - Can Grow Crop Solution is launching several new biostimulant products for the 2026 season. These technologies re-affirm the companies commitment to bringing growers innovative solutions to improve their crop nutrition programs for performance and profitability.For more than three decades, CanGrow Crop Solutions has led agribusiness innovation as a trusted manufacturer of fluid fertilizers. We deliver market-leading, customized solutions designed to maximize both plant potential and soil performance. Rooted in Lambton, Ontario, our operations support growers nationwide by improving profitability, efficiency, and long-term sustainability in crop management.What sets us apart is our agronomy education approach that is centered on the grower and their unique challenges. By working closely with farmers, we provide tailored strategies that drive measurable success. Our team combines deep scientific expertise with extensive on-farm experience, creating a collaborative environment that consistently delivers results.Every product we offer is grounded in rigorous research and innovation, reflecting our unwavering commitment to science. This powerful combination of knowledge, practical insight, and innovation has established CanGrow as a recognized leader in the industry.CanGrow Crop Solutions' Commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility & Community:Rooted in the Municipality of Brooke-Alvinston, Can Grow is deeply woven into the fabric of Lambton County’s vibrant agricultural community. Guided by the vision and leadership of founder, Ray Mc Donald, Can Grow is widely recognized for fostering a corporate culture defined by its steadfast commitment to people, community, and environmental stewardship.Can Grow employees embody the close-knit and hardworking nature of our community. The company prioritizes local employment, providing stable, skilled employment opportunities, and fosters a workplace culture that values safety, diversity, and professional growth.Can Grow’s business is centered on our team helping farmers with solutions that optimize fertilizer efficiency, restore soil health and unlock crop potential. Beyond the fields, CanGrow actively supports community initiatives, educational outreach, and agricultural training programs that equip the next generation of agronomy professionals with the tools to thrive in a changing industry. Each year, the company contributes tens of thousands of dollars to more than 30 local groups, supporting organizations like the Lambton 4-H Association, Lambton Soil & Crop Improvement Association , Alvinston Minor Ball Association, and numerous local Fairs, and events. With a corporate culture that encourages community engagement, Can Grow stands as an outstanding corporate citizen, advancing agriculture while strengthening Lambton County.Can Grow Crop Solutions' Commitment to Environmental Stewardship & SustainabilitySustainable food production is driving a consumer-led transformation in agriculture, and farmers are eager for practical solutions to meet this challenge. As a trusted partner to farmers, Can Grow has a proven track-record of marketing agricultural innovations that improve sustainability, including our new generation of advanced microbial based biostimulant products focused on improving soil health and nutrient cycling.Using our in-depth expertise in crop physiology and soil performance we deliver science-based crop nutrition programs that improve soil health, minimize nutrient loss from lock-up, run-off or leaching, and dramatically increase fertilizer efficiency. Can Grow manufactures complete fertilizer formulations, using highly plant-available nutrients, balanced with essential micronutrients and bolstered by industry leading biostimulants. The result is formulations that are tailored towards growers increasing their yields, improving the quality of their produce, while optimizing their farms profitability, and environmental impact. Conventional over-application of fertilizers wastes money, and can negatively impact soils, crop development, and the environment. Can Grow reverses that pattern, helping farmers grow more resilient crops on healthier soils, across tens of thousands of acres in Lambton County and hundreds of thousands of acres in Canada. With a growing team, and innovative technologies, we are bringing stronger solutions to more growers every day.CanGrow Crop Solutions Role as a Leader in Crop NutritionCan Grow is driving the future of agriculture. The company has grown into a trusted leader whose impact extends from Lambton County to growers across Canada. Over the past ten-years, Can Grow has achieved rapid growth in its size, revenue, customer-base and economic impact. To achieve this growth, it has made multi-million-dollar investments to modernize its production facilities, expand infrastructure, and recruit a dynamic team of crop experts.As an innovative industry leader, Can Grow leverages science and embraces data-driven decision-making to explore solutions that maximize farm profitability and sustainability. The company’s impact on agriculture is reflected by the loyalty of its customers, many of whom have remained with the company for nearly three decades. For decades, CanGrow has advanced biostimulant innovation, backing technologies with expertise, funding, and market development. It was instrumental in bringing a biostimulant technology development company called BioLiNE Corp. to establish operations and commercial success in Lambton County, Ontario in 2016. In 2023, it earned Ontario government recognition and funding to scale solutions that improve fertilizer efficiency and support smarter, more sustainable farming.

