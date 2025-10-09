Can Grow Deepens Commitment to Western Canadian Farmers with Biological Solutions that Enhance Farmer Profitability

Llyod Van Eeden Peterson and Eeden’s Ag Ltd. company logo Can Grow Crop Solutions company logo

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Can Grow Crop Solutions , a trusted manufacturer of fluid fertilizers , expands its sales network in Western Canada by adding Lloyd Van Eeden Petersman to the team.Lloyd has over 15 years of hands-on experience in corn, canola, potatoes, cereals, and forages across both irrigated and dryland production systems. After earning his Diploma in Agriculture Business from the University of Guelph, he built a diverse career spanning turfgrass management, forage exports, and sales agronomy. In July 2025, Lloyd launched Eeden’s Ag Ltd., representing Can Grow Crop Solutions and Pioneer Hi-Bred as a sales agent.“We are thrilled to welcome Lloyd to Can Grow,” expressed Ray McDonald, president and owner of Can Grow Crop Solutions, “his knowledge and years of experience will help growers maximize their crop and forage production.”The addition of Lloyd to Can Grow’s sales team allows for greater coverage in Western Canada. Can Grow’s lineup of fluid nutrient and biostimulant solutions offers growers science-based products tailored to increase their yields, improve product quality, and optimize profitability.“We are extremely excited to be adding Lloyd's experience and work ethic to our team. He has extensive knowledge in potato/vegetable crops as well as our traditional dryland crops in western Canada, and I'm looking forward to working alongside him to better support and grow our western Canadian business,” said Geoff Bedard, EVP Corporate Growth & Strategy.Lloyd is a huge addition to the team and reflects Can Grow’s commitment to the grower and their bottom line. This will allow Can Grow products to expand onto new farms and support growers in Western Canada to optimize fertilizer efficiency, restore soil health, and unlock crop potential.“I have a keen interest in exploring the role of biological and biostimulants for improving crop performance and sustainability, and CanGrow has a diverse line-up of these products,” Lloyd expressed.About Can Grow Crop Solutions:For more than three decades, Can Grow Crop Solutions has delivered market-leading, customized solutions designed to maximize both plant potential and soil performance. Can Grow manufactures complete fertilizer formulations, using highly plant-available nutrients, balanced with essential nutrients and bolstered by industry-leading biostimulants. The result is formulations that are tailored towards growers increasing their yields, improving the quality of their produce, while optimizing their farm's profitability and environmental impact. Guided by the vision and leadership of founder Ray McDonald, Can Grow is widely recognized for its steadfast commitment to people, the community, and environmental stewardship. A trusted partner to farmers, Can Grow has a proven track record of marketing agricultural innovations that improve sustainability, including a new generation of advanced biological products that focus on enhancing soil health and nutrient cycling. The team combines deep scientific expertise with extensive on-farm experience, creating a collaborative environment that consistently delivers results. This powerful combination of knowledge, practical insight, and innovation has established Can Grow as a recognized leader in the industry.For more information about Can Grow’s solutions, visit www.cangrow.com or contact solutions@cangrow.com

