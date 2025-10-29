Stronger Plants, Better Yields - BioLiNE® Corp. Launches BioLiNE® Sentinel™, a Cutting-Edge Biostimulant

Company Logo (Bioline Corp.) Logo of the new BioLiNE Sentinel Product Image Showing Better Size Uniformity and Larger Potatoes comparing Control versus Bioline Sentinel Treated

SARNIA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioLiNE® Corporation , a leader in agriculture innovation, is excited to announce the launch of BioLiNESentinel™. This powerhouse biostimulant was designed to help farmers enhance crop resilience, maximize nutrient use efficiency, and drive higher yields.Built on BioLiNE’s proprietary fulvic acid technology and enhanced with polymer-stabilized, fully plant-available monosilicic acid , BioLiNESentinel™ was formulated to fortify crops’ natural defense systems. Sentinel™ has been shown to significantly enhance crop’s resilience to abiotic stressors, helping plants perform at their best under the toughest growing conditions. Crops treated with Sentinel™ exhibit:• Increased tolerance to drought, heat, salinity, and heavy metals• Strengthened leaves and stems• Improved nutrient uptake efficiency• Greater yield stability under suboptimal conditionsBy promoting stronger, healthier, and more efficient plants throughout the entire growing season, Sentinel™ empowers growers to unlock the full potential of their acres and drive higher, more consistent yields. “Farmers are under increasing pressure to do more with less, whether it’s coping with unpredictable weather, optimizing fertilizer programs, or pushing for higher yields,” said Mohammad Rahbari, EVP Innovation & Sustainability at BioLiNECorporation, “BioLiNESentinel™ was designed to help growers optimize their production system and get more out of every acre.”Key Benefits of BioLiNESentinel:• Mitigate heat & drought stress – Improves water-use efficiency by reducing cuticular transpiration and stomatal conductance.• Mitigate salt stress – Limits sodium (Na+) uptake and enhances potassium (K+) ion selectivity, maintaining osmotic balance.• Mitigate ROS accumulation – Dramatically enhance antioxidant and antioxidant enzyme activity necessary to control the build- up of reactive oxygen species (ROS), and lower lipid peroxidation • Strengthens cell walls – Silicon deposits in epidermal tissue around the cell walls, creating a physical barrier that strengthens cell walls, making leaves and stems more rigid and less prone to lodging, or wilting.• Improving root architecture – Improve root hairs, branching and growth leading to improved nutrient and water uptake capacity.• Improve quality and yield – improve fruit freshness, shelf life (skin thickness), size uniformity, and sugar content (BRIX)• Improving photosynthesis - Improve chlorophyll retention and photochemical efficiency by stabilizing the photosystem II (PS II) by maintaining the D1 protein turnover rate, supporting PSII repair cycles, and protecting oxygen-evolving complex (OEC) components from oxidative damage.• Improving energy transfer – Improve electron flow, ATP synthase activity and NADPH regeneration.BioLiNESentinel is suitable for a wide range of crops, including row crops, ornamentals, and orchards, and can be applied via soil or foliar applications, as well as through irrigation systems, offering flexibility for various farming systems.Growers and agronomists interested in learning more can visit www.biolinecorp.ca or contact Mohammad Rahbari at mrahbari@biolinecorp.ca for technical details, trial data, and availability.About BioLiNECorporationBioLiNECorporation is a Canadian technology development company that is rooted in innovation, inspired by growth, and driven by results. We provide science-based solutions that improve the sustainability of food production, energize plant health, and elevate crop performance. Supplementing crop production with our technology helps growers improve yields, reduce inputs, and feed soil biology. Our superior biostimulants are helping growers maximize their margins and manage the risk posed to their farming operation by environmental stress factors such as heat and drought. Our biostimulants are a simple, effective, and affordable tool for helping growers manage their crops. Our technology has a demonstrated track record of improving nutrient use efficiency and helping growers improve yields.

