DATABASICS Automates Home Depot & Lowe’s Corporate Card Transactions into Fully Itemized Expense Reports

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATABASICS , the support-first leader in expense reporting and time tracking, announced new integrations with Home Depot and Lowe’s corporate purchasing cards. The connections automatically load transactions into DATABASICS Expense, match receipts, and auto-itemize line-level purchases to projects, jobs, and GL accounts, eliminating manual entry and accelerating close. Construction companies are under pressure to provide detailed, itemized purchase data to their customers,” said Marcel Syriani, COO/CTO of DATABASICS. “Asking employees or subcontractors to manually provide that level of detail is both impossible and a waste of their time. With today’s technology, we’re able to load transactions directly from Home Depot and Lowe’s, auto-itemize each charge, and link them to receipts, speeding up billing, ensuring accuracy, and reducing manual effort across the board.”Freedom to choose your card. Power to manage every expense with DATABASICS.Unlike tools that lock you into a single card, DATABASICS keeps choice front and center. These new retail card integrations sit alongside existing support for Visa, Mastercard, and the DATABASICS VisaCommercial Card, so organizations can keep the cards and rewards that work for them while managing all expenses in one place.How The Credit Card Feed Integration WorksDirect card feeds from Home Depot and Lowe’s load transactions into DATABASICS Expense automatically. AI receipt matching links photos or emailed receipts using date, amount, and merchant; no forms required. Auto-itemization breaks purchases into line-level items (e.g., materials, supplies), mapping each to work orders/projects and GL accounts for accurate job costing and billing. Touchless reporting creates and routes expense reports for approval with no manual entry by staff in the field or the finance team.Purpose-Built for Construction & Field ServicesTrue job costing: Every item can be tied to the correct project, cost center, and task, making it perfect for materials and site purchases.Real-time visibility: Daily spend dashboards help teams course-correct quickly.Audit-ready documentation: Receipts, line items, codes, and approvals are kept together.Adoption without friction: Mobile “snap & send” and background automation require minimal training.Why DATABASICSCustomers describe DATABASICS as easy to use, flexible, and backed by responsive support with deep integrations and practical automation that drive compliance and control without bloat. These new retail card integrations extend that promise to the purchase-heavy workflows common in construction, engineering, and field operations.“Our commitment is simple: All expenses. Any card. Total freedom. Finance gets clean data and faster reconciliation. Teams stay focused on the work,” said Chris Harley, VP of Sales at DATABASICS.AvailabilityThe Home Depot and Lowe’s corporate card integrations are available to DATABASICS Expense customers. To learn more, visit www.data-basics.com

