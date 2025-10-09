DATABASICS Announces New Expense Card Solution, Revolutionizing Spend Management for Businesses

DATABASICS offers three variations of cards: corporate cards, prepaid cards, & disbursement cards. DATABASICS has three types of cards to choose from for all your business's spend control requirements: corporate cards, prepaid cards, and disbursement cards.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DATABASICS , a leader in expense management and timesheet solutions, today announced the launch of the DATABASICS Visa Commercial Card , powered by PEX. This new credit-based solution gives finance teams an embedded card alternative that combines real-time visibility, enhanced control, and faster financial reconciliation.For years, DATABASICS has integrated with major credit card providers—including Capital One and Bank of America—to enable streamlined reconciliation and improved visibility into corporate expenses. But many traditional bank connections only provided basic data exchange, not the real-time insights or control that modern finance teams need today.“While we have long offered integrations with major credit card providers, our customers were asking for more,” said Marcel Syriani, COO/CTO of DATABASICS. “They needed greater control, enhanced visibility, and a seamless user experience. That’s why we teamed up with PEX to build the DATABASICS Expense Card —a smarter, more connected way to manage spending.”“Embedding PEX into DATABASICS creates a seamless, unified experience for finance teams,” said Toffer Grant, Founder and CEO of PEX. “We’re thrilled to partner with DATABASICS to bring a more integrated, automated way for finance teams to manage expenses.”From Integration to InnovationThe DATABASICS Expense Card helps organizations take control of expense management by replacing reactive tracking with real-time visibility and proactive spend controls. With this all-in-one solution, finance teams can manage spend as it happens, whether it’s for travel, field operations, project-based work, or recurring vendor payments.Key features include:• Real-time spend visibility and control for managers and finance teams• Flexible card options—including prepaid, charge, and disburse—to support a wide range of spend use cases• Automatic policy enforcement and configurable spend rules to ensure policy compliance• Seamless integration directly within DATABASICS Expense - eliminating manual file imports• Integrated fraud and risk monitoring with detailed, built-in reporting• Real-time receipt capture to simplify documentation and reduce errorsBy fully integrating card issuance and expense capture into one platform, the DATABASICS Expense Card offers an all-in-one solution that supports real-time visibility, proactive policy enforcement, and streamlined reconciliation. This approach helps finance teams improve compliance, reduce errors, and simplify month-end close.AvailabilityThe DATABASICS Expense Card is available now to all U.S.-based customers. To learn more, visit www.data-basics.com About DATABASICSDATABASICS is the trusted partner for integrated expense reporting and time tracking, built for industries with complex compliance needs. Our unified platform delivers real-time visibility, proactive spend controls, and seamless reconciliation—combining corporate card management, expense automation, and time tracking in one solution. With award-winning service and deep industry expertise, we help organizations achieve unmatched control, transparency, and efficiency over spend.About PEXPEX powers the next generation of expense and spend management. Based in New York and with nearly two decades of experience, PEX combines a flexible card program with a powerful expense management platform to help businesses simplify employee spending across departments, locations, and projects, while delivering real-time visibility and control. Learn more at www.pexcard.com Media Contact:Chris Harleychris.harley@data-basics.com© 2025 DATABASICS, Inc., all rights reserved. The DATABASICS VisaPrepaid Card, DATABASICS Disburse VisaPrepaid Card, and DATABASICS VisaCommercial Card are hosted by PEX, Prepaid Expense Solutions and issued by The Bancorp Bank, N.A., Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and may be used everywhere Visa business prepaid and Visa commercial cards are accepted.

