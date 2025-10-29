Velocity 360 USA Training Launches B2B Platinum Program for Enterprise Audit Teams

By combining flexible delivery with globally recognized credentials, we’re empowering organizations to elevate their internal audit team's capabilities with efficiency and confidence.” — Ashton M Crowder, General Manager

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a prominent provider of internationally recognized professional development and auditor certification training since 2012, today announced the launch of its B2B Platinum Program . This new offering is presented as a powerful, all-in-one solution and a strategic investment designed to develop internationally recognized auditors and audit teams.The B2B Platinum Program provides businesses with a high-value, streamlined pathway to high-quality training, ensuring their personnel achieve elite credentials efficiently.Key Benefits of the B2B Platinum Program● Exclusive Cost Savings: Companies gain Platinum status with a single purchase of 20 courses, unlocking a permanent 20% discount on all future training across global locations. Platinum status is maintained with just 20 courses per year, and personalized coupon codes can be issued for easy access companywide.● Flexible Training Delivery: All courses are on-demand and self-paced, enabling professionals to complete their certifications anytime, anywhere.● Global Recognition: All programs are Exemplar Global Certified, providing internationally recognized Certificates of Competence that validate team expertise.● Proven Quality: With a 99.8% customer satisfaction rating and more than 12,000 auditors trained worldwide, Velocity 360 USA Training has a proven track record of quality and results.Executive Insight“The B2B Platinum Program is more than a cost-saving initiative — it’s a strategic investment in building stronger, more capable audit teams,” said Ashton Crowder, General Manager, Velocity 360 USA Training. “By combining flexible delivery with globally recognized credentials, we’re empowering organizations to elevate their internal audit team's capabilities with efficiency and confidence.”Enroll TodayOrganizations can join the B2B Platinum Program today and begin training their audit teams immediately.To learn more, visit www.velocity360training.com About Velocity 360 USA TrainingVelocity 360 USA Training is an internationally recognized global professional educational organization for online auditor training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training programs across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, IT Service Management, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.Founded in 2012 and based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Velocity 360 USA Training delivers the gold standard in auditor education. Our elite online platform features a portfolio of Exemplar Global accredited courses, earning international recognition. With customer satisfaction consistently exceeding 99%, our clients rave about the convenience, flexibility, and exceptional value of our self-paced training programs, available anytime, anywhere in the world.The global e-learning market is expected to exceed $325 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $430 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1% from 2025 to 2030.North America continues to be a dominant force in the e-learning landscape, holding the largest market share globally. In 2024, North America accounted for approximately 36.7% of the global e-learning market. The USA, as a key contributor within North America, is a particularly strong market. The USA e-learning market was valued at an estimated $134 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $297 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2025 to 2033.Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in North America, and we continue to expand our platform internationally in global regions including; Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific.For more information, please visit www.velocity360training.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.