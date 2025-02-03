Velocity 360 USA Training Enhances Learning Experience with Improved ISO 9001 and ISO 19011 Auditor Training Quizzes.

We are committed to providing the highest quality learning materials and the most effective training experience possible.” — M. Todd Crowder, CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a global leader in the e-learning market sector for ISO Management System auditor training, announces significant enhancements to its ISO 19011 Guidelines for Management System Auditing course that is included in all auditor training courses and the entire ISO 9001 Quality Management System auditor training certification portfolio.We’re excited to announce we have completed improvements this week to all Certified Manager, Internal Auditor, and Lead Auditor courses that include our 19011:2018 Guidelines for Management System Auditing. To provide our students with the best possible learning experience, we’re updating all quiz questions and explanations to enhance clarity and comprehension. We have completed all ISO 9001:2015 auditor courses and will follow with updates to the ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018, ISO 13485:2016, AS9100D, and IATF 16949:2016 auditor courses over the next several weeks.These improvements aim to provide learners with a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience.What's New?• Fresh, Challenging Quiz Questions: The course now features new and improved quiz questions designed to better assess learners' understanding of key ISO 19011 concepts and ISO Management System best practices.• Enhanced Explanations: Clearer and more detailed explanations accompany both correct and incorrect answers. This helps learners solidify their knowledge and learn from any mistakes.Important Note for Current Students:For students who haven't completed 100% of their course lessons, progress will be reset to incorporate the new quiz questions as they rollout. This ensures everyone benefits from the updated content and enjoys a consistent learning experience.Why Make These Changes?"We are committed to providing the highest quality learning materials and the most effective training experience possible," says [M. Todd Crowder, CEO of Velocity 360 USA Training]. "These updates are designed to:• Increase Knowledge Retention: The new questions and explanations will help learners retain key concepts more effectively.• Improve Exam Preparedness: The updated content aligns with the latest industry best practices, better preparing learners for their auditor certification programs.• Enhance Overall Learning Experience: Velocity 360 USA Training believes these changes will make the learning journey more engaging and rewarding.Check out our industry leading training courses today at www.velocity360training.com About Velocity 360 USA TrainingVelocity 360 USA Training is an internationally recognized global professional educational organization for online training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training courses across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.Velocity 360 USA Training was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in St Petersburg, Florida, USA. We have a team of experienced and qualified course developers passionate about helping our customers achieve their ISO Management System training goals with our V360 Training on Demand online training platform.The global online training market is expected to reach $325 billion by 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 7%.The USA is the largest market for online training, with a projected market size of $74.8 billion in 2023. Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in the three largest market segments:• The largest segment of the USA online training market is corporate training, which is expected to reach $47.2 billion in 2023.• The education sector is also a major driver of the USA online training market, with a projected market size of $20.8 billion in 2023.• The government sector is another important market for online training, with a projected market size of $6.8 billion in 2023.Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in North America, and we continue to expand our platform internationally in global regions including; Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific.For more information, please visit www.velocity360training.com

