Velocity 360 USA Training Launches New Certified Auditor Training for Integrated Management Systems and Lead Implementer

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Velocity 360 USA Training, a prominent provider of online professional development and auditor certification training since 2012, today announced the release of its new Integrated Management Systems (IMS) training programs, Certified Lead Implementer training programs, alongside the continued expansion of its specialized certification courses, including advanced offerings in Business Continuity and IT Service Management. This portfolio expansion reinforces Velocity 360 USA Training’s unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive, accessible, and high-quality training solutions globally."We are excited to introduce these robust and new auditor training programs and build upon our existing portfolio of advanced auditor certifications," said M. Todd Crowder, CEO of Velocity 360 USA Training. "Our goal is to equip professionals worldwide with the essential knowledge and skills needed to navigate today's complex business environment and excel in their respective fields."The newly launched Integrated Management Systems (IMS) training programs are designed to provide a holistic understanding of critical management systems:• Integrated Management Systems (IMS) Lead Auditor Training Program: This comprehensive program includes six on-demand e-courses: ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 Lead Auditor, ISO 31000:2018 Risk Management Guidelines, Good Documentation Practice (GDP), and Failure Mode and Effects Analysis (FMEA).• Integrated Management Systems (IMS) Internal Auditor Training Program: This program features three essential on-demand e-courses: ISO 9001:2015 Internal Auditor, ISO 45001:2018 Internal Auditor, and ISO 14001:2015 Internal Auditor.The newly launched Certified Lead Implementer Auditor Training programs are designed to provide both Lead Auditor Certification and a detailed training of our 8-Step Management System Implementation Methodology with key Implementation tools, techniques and best practices. We have launched the following Lead Implementer programs and will continue to launch in other Management Systems in 2025. ISO 9001:2015 Lead Implementer Certification : This 40-hour on-demand training program teaches a detailed understanding of the requirements of the ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System, ISO 19011:2018 Lead Auditing and Implementation of the ISO 9001 management system as a Certified ISO 9001 Lead Implementer.• ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Lead Implementer Certification: This 40-hour on-demand training program teaches a detailed understanding of the requirements of the ISO 27001:2022 Quality Management System, ISO 19011:2018 Lead Auditing and Implementation of the ISO 27001 management system as a Certified ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Lead Implementer.Velocity 360 USA Training is also highlighting its continually updated suite of specialized courses that address critical industry needs, now with tiered certification options: Velocity 360 USA Training offers comprehensive courses including, Certified Manager, Certified Lead Implementer, Certified Lead Auditor, Certified Internal Auditor, and Requirements courses for each of the new management system training portfolios.• ISO 22301:2019 - Business Continuity Management System (BCMS) Courses: ISO 22301 is an international standard that outlines the requirements for a Business Continuity Management System (BCMS). A BCMS helps organizations plan for, respond to, and recover from disruptive incidents,1 minimizing downtime and ensuring the continuity of critical business functions. ISO/IEC 20000-1:2018 - Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Courses: ISO/IEC 20000-1 is the international standard for Information Technology Service Management (ITSM). It provides a framework for organizations to ensure their IT services are delivered effectively and meet the needs of the business, specifying the requirements for implementing an IT service management system (SMS)."We're passionate about making professional development enjoyable and accessible for everyone. Our mission is to spark your curiosity, ignite your passion for learning, and empower you with the knowledge and skills you need to thrive," said Hailey Crowder, Director of Marketing. "This expanded course catalog of Exemplar Global certified courses ensures professionals have the resources to succeed in their respective fields, anytime, and anywhere. Each course is delivered in a convenient, self-paced online format, allowing learners to complete their training at their own convenience. Upon successful completion, participants receive an Exemplar Global Certified Certificate of Competence, a globally recognized credential that validates their expertise."Discover how Velocity 360 USA Training can propel your career forward. Explore our expanded course catalog and enroll today at www.velocity360training.com About Velocity 360 USA TrainingVelocity 360 USA Training is an internationally recognized global professional educational organization for online training for ISO Management Systems. We offer training programs across various industry sectors, including Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Automotive, Energy, Environmental Management, Food & Beverage, Defense & Space, Government, Information Security, IT Service Management, Manufacturing, Medical & Healthcare, Occupational Health & Safety, Pharmaceutical, and Quality Management.Founded in 2012 and based in St. Petersburg, Florida, Velocity 360 USA Training delivers the gold standard in auditor education. Our elite online platform features a portfolio of Exemplar Global accredited courses, earning instant international recognition. With customer satisfaction consistently exceeding 99%, our clients rave about the convenience, flexibility, and exceptional value of our self-paced training programs, available anytime, anywhere in the world.The global e-learning market is expected to exceed $325 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $430 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.1% from 2025 to 2030.North America continues to be a dominant force in the e-learning landscape, holding the largest market share globally. In 2024, North America accounted for approximately 36.7% of the global e-learning market. The USA, as a key contributor within North America, is a particularly strong market. The USA e-learning market was valued at an estimated $134 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $297 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.81% from 2025 to 2033.Velocity 360 USA Training is a market leader in North America, and we continue to expand our platform internationally in global regions including; Europe, South America, and Asia-Pacific.For more information, please visit www.velocity360training.com

