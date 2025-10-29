Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Launches Program to Reduce Diesel Exhaust Emissions from School Buses

AUSTIN - The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality’s (TCEQ) Texas Emissions Reduction Plan (TERP) is now accepting applications for the Texas Clean School Bus (TCSB) Program. Grants are available statewide on a first-come, first-served basis to offset the cost of projects that reduce diesel-exhaust emissions.

TCEQ administers this program to reduce children's exposure to diesel exhaust in and around diesel-fueled school buses.

Eligible applicants include any Texas public school district, open-enrollment charter school, or transportation system provided by a countywide school district that operates one or more diesel-fueled school buses. Private schools are not eligible for this program.

Grant Amounts

Grants of up to 80% of the eligible incremental costs associated with the purchase of replacement school buses are available for eligible replacement projects.

Funding is also available for the retrofit of an existing school bus.

Eligible Replacement Projects

Replacement of 2006 model year or older diesel-fueled school buses with buses of the current or previous model year at the time of application.

School buses proposed for replacement must currently, and for at least the two years immediately preceding the grant application, have been owned, registered, and operated by the applicant in Texas.

School buses proposed for replacement must currently be used on a regular daily route to and from a school during the regular school year.

Eligible Retrofit Projects

Purchase and installation of eligible retrofit systems - closed crankcase filtration systems, diesel particulate filters, or diesel oxidation catalysts.

A school bus proposed for retrofit must currently be used on a regular daily route to and from a school during the regular school year and have at least five years of useful life remaining.

Detailed eligibility requirements and instructions for how to apply for a TCSB grant can be found on the TCSB webpage. Applications will be accepted until 5:00 p.m. CST on May 22, 2026, or until all available funds have been awarded.

Information about other emission reduction programs at TCEQ can be found at www.terpgrants.org , or contact us at 800-919-TERP (8377) or via email at TERP@tceq.texas.gov.

To receive updates about this and other TERP programs, join our email list.