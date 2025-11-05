TCEQ approves fines totaling $875,660

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality yesterday approved penalties totaling $710,923 against 23 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: nine air quality, two industrial wastewater discharge, two multi-media, one municipal solid waste, three municipal wastewater discharge, three petroleum storage tank, and one public water system.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one municipal solid waste and one municipal wastewater discharge.

In addition, on Oct. 28, 2025, and Nov. 4, 2025, the executive director approved penalties totaling $164,737 against 52 entities.

In addition, on Oct. 28, 2025, and Nov. 4, 2025, the executive director approved penalties totaling $164,737 against 52 entities.

Agenda items from yesterday's meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for Nov. 19, 2025.