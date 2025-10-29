Apple Marketing Order Board to Meet November 3, 2025

In compliance with the Open Meetings Law, the Apple Marketing Order Board gives notice that it will conduct a meeting on November 3, 2025, at 1:00 pm.

The public has the right to attend the meeting at any location included herein. All reasonable efforts will be made to ensure the meeting is held in a facility that permits barrier-free physical access; to facilitate these efforts the public is requested to RSVP to the Department if they plan to attend in person at one of the locations listed below.

The meeting will take place at the following locations:

10B Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12235, Orchard Conference Room Online at meetny-gov.webex.com/meetny-gov/j.php?MTID=m153f8dfe9b5e3689e5c9517aec6d6d0b 4545 W John Carpenter Fwy, Irving, TX 75063 65 Old Indian Road, Milton, NY 12547 6509 Lake Avenue Williamson, NY 14589

Meeting materials intended for discussion during the meeting will be uploaded to agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration prior to November 3, 2025.

Minutes and a recording of the meeting will be made available on the Department’s website following the meeting at agriculture.ny.gov/farming/marketing-order-administration.

For more information, or to RSVP, please contact [email protected].