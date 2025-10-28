New York State Agriculture Commissioner Announces Funding to Brin...

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball today announced that $350,000 is available through the Transportation for Youth to County and Local Fairs Competitive Grants Program. Now in its second round, this initiative funds transportation and related costs to bring participating youth groups, who may not otherwise be able, to visit their county and local fairs during the 2026 fair season. This initiative builds on Governor Kathy Hochul’s commitment to improve youth and agricultural programming at county fairs, enhance coordination between local fairs and The Great New York State Fair, and boost agricultural education statewide.

Commissioner Ball said, “Our county fairs are hubs for agricultural education. Recognizing this, our Transportation for Youth to County and Local Fairs Program is designed to help more young people from different backgrounds visit a fair and learn about agriculture, perhaps sparking an interest that will lead to a career. This program was a big success in its first year and I look forward to seeing it continue to grow in this second round.”

The 2026 Transportation for Youth to County and Local Fairs Competitive Grants Program aims to increase youth attendance at county and local fairs and enhance youth participation in, and appreciation of, agriculture and the domestic arts. Successful projects will showcase local agriculture and expose young people to the fair atmosphere creating meaningful, long-lasting memories. A total of $350,000 is available and applicants may apply for up to $25,000.

Eligible projects must involve organizing and providing transportation for youth to local and county fairs. Projects must focus on enhancing agricultural awareness and providing agricultural education to participants. Youth participants should be exposed to stories and experiences of local agriculture with the goal of expanding their knowledge of the agricultural industry in New York. Other project goals are to encourage youth who may not be exposed to agriculture in their daily lives to explore agricultural education opportunities in their schools or communities and to consider a career in agriculture.

Funds can be used for transportation costs, the cost of entry to the fairs (if applicable), providing lunch to participants, developing and delivering agricultural educational programming to participants, and marketing activities that are directly related to the project.

Applications must be submitted via the Statewide Financial System Grants Management System (SFS GM) to be considered for funding. Proposals are due Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at 4:00 pm. An informational workshop will be held via Webex on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 12:00 pm for interested applicants. To register or to learn more, visit agriculture.ny.gov/rfp-0385-2026-transportation-youth-county-and-local-fairs-program.

The Transportation for Youth to County and Local Fairs Competitive Grants Program was established following a successful pilot at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair in July 2024, which helped young people from Utica attend the fair. The pilot program was a success, helping 800 students travel to the fair and learn about the agricultural industries that are the backbone of New York State. In 2025, the first round of the program awarded 15 projects across eight regions of the state. Thanks to the program, over 3,500 youth experienced a day at the fair and learned about New York’s agricultural industry and traditions. More information about projects awarded in the first round can be found on the Department’s website.

About Local Fairs in New York

The Governor first announced her commitment to strengthening county and youth fairs in 2021. The Governor directed the Department of Agriculture and Markets to assess support, growth, and revitalization opportunities for all fairs in New York in the 2022 season. In 2023, the Department worked with the county fairs, including with the NYS Association of Agricultural Fairs, to develop a robust marketing and outreach program to cross promote the fairs through various communications, including social media. It hosted a roundtable during the off-season to identify additional opportunities for enhancing fair marketing and promotion and improving youth and agricultural programming and competitions at all fairs statewide. Discussions also focused on other initiatives, including capital planning, emergency management, and commissioning an updated economic impact study.

Last year, Commissioner Ball announced the second year of the State’s $1 million marketing campaign to promote New York’s county and local fairs across the State. The efforts included television, radio, and digital advertisements and billboards. The Department also supported the second year of the County Fairs Passport program. Learn more at agriculture.ny.gov/new-york-state-county-fairs-promotional-programs.

In addition, the Agricultural Fairgrounds Advertising, Promotion, and Education Program provides funding to agricultural and horticultural corporations and county extension service associations that sponsor an annual fair or exposition for the promotion of agriculture and domestic arts. The program makes funds available to each eligible agricultural fair sponsor in New York State, aiming to encourage visitor participation and appreciation of agriculture and domestic arts; expand on existing efforts to attract visitors and showcase agriculture; and expose consumers to the fairs’ brands and create meaningful, long-lasting brand recognition. More information about the third round of the program will be released in the coming months.

In addition to The Great New York State Fair, New York is home to more than 50 county and youth fairs that operate from July through mid-September, with the Long Island Fair closing out the season. Local fairs provide visitors with family-friendly fun, great music, and delicious food. They also offer a unique opportunity to learn about local agriculture, including where our food comes from, and how it is grown, harvested, and marketed to the public. According to a 2013 economic impact study, the State's fairs generate $6 million in economic activity and over 4,000 jobs in New York each year. A list of most county fairs across the state is available here.