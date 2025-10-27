Governor Hochul Holds Rally with New Yorkers Impacted by Republic...

Representative Paul Tonko said, “Over the past several months, congressional Republicans have inflicted real pain on families in every corner of our state — stripping away health care, gutting food and home heating assistance, and driving up costs for millions. With open enrollment beginning next month and families bracing for skyrocketing premiums and the loss of SNAP benefits, it’s never been more urgent to ensure that New Yorkers have the resources and information they need to survive. This new initiative gives families the tools to navigate these devastating cuts — and just as importantly, a place to share their stories so we can continue fighting for their priorities against this callous Republican regime.”

Representative Grace Meng said, “I have asked my constituents to share their stories about the impact of higher health care costs, and I’m pleased to see Governor Hochul launching a similar effort for all New Yorkers. I thank her for being such a staunch ally in our fight against GOP cuts that threaten to have devastating impacts on our state. I again repeat my call for Republican leaders to immediately reopen the government and address the healthcare crisis, and I will continue urging them to do so. From health care to food assistance and other crucial services, we must stop the harm impacting New York and communities across the nation.”

Representative Joseph Morelle said, “I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for giving more people the chance to share their stories. While she and our local partners fight to protect our communities, I’ll keep pushing in Washington to stop these cruel cuts and make sure government stands for the people it is supposed to serve.”

Representative Ritchie Torres said, “In the Bronx, SNAP is not an abstract policy. It is the difference between hunger and stability for over 150,000 families. When Republicans in Washington threaten to cut food assistance, they are threatening to take meals off the tables of children, seniors, and working parents in communities like mine. I am grateful to Governor Hochul for fighting to protect New Yorkers from the cruelty of these cuts and for standing with those who have the least.”

Representative Dan Goldman said, “Donald Trump and his New York Republican allies insist on tearing away health care and food assistance from millions of families to benefit their billionaire buddies. While Democrats in Congress stand ready to address the cost-of-living crisis and reopen the government, the Republican-led House hasn’t voted in over a month. I’m grateful Governor Hochul is stepping up to help New Yorkers tell their stories and get the help they need, and I’ll keep doing everything I can to hold Republicans accountable for this cruel and damaging agenda.”

Representative John W. Mannion said, “Withholding SNAP benefits from millions of American children, seniors, and veterans is the wrong choice by the Trump administration. As I’ve said before, Congress has already approved billions of dollars in contingency funds that could be used right now to protect people’s health and safety. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul for giving New Yorkers a voice to share how these cruel and unnecessary cuts are affecting their lives. I’ll keep fighting to make sure no one in our state goes without food, health care, or basic support.”

Representative Timothy Kennedy said, “As families in Western New York are struggling to make ends meet, Washington Republicans are pulling the rug out from under them — gutting their healthcare, taking food off their tables, and leaving working people to pay the cost of their chaos. I thank Governor Hochul for being a strong partner in protecting New Yorkers from these cruel and reckless cuts. While Congressional Republicans play politics with people’s lives, in New York we’re putting working families first and fighting to cancel these cuts.”