From Vision to Value: New Book Details The Leadership Model Revolutionizing Real Estate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Think Bigger, Lead Better: Eight to Great Principles for Organizational Success” by Rick Tollakson is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In "Think Bigger, Lead Better," Rick Tollakson reveals the leadership principles that powered one of the Midwest’s most dynamic real estate transformations. As CEO of Hubbell Realty Company , Tollakson grew the business from seventy to over eight hundred associates while launching multiple new ventures and spearheading large-scale community projects known as “Extreme Builds.”His book distills that experience into the “Eight to Great” framework—a leadership model rooted in passion, process improvement, calculated risk-taking, and a deep commitment to organizational culture. From fostering entrepreneurial thinking to building teams that go above and beyond, Tollakson shares lessons for leaders who want more than short-term gains.By presenting real-world examples like multimillion-dollar developments and hands-on community impact work, “Think Bigger, Lead Better” encourages business leaders to embrace a mindset of strategic growth and lasting purpose. Readers will learn how to:>Attract and empower passionate, high-performing teams.>Lead with accuracy, speed, and intentionality.>Align business goals with community impact.>Develop a solution-focused culture that drives continuous improvement.>Think beyond profit and build something that truly matters.“I believe financial success will come if you focus on the bigger picture,” Tollakson said. “This includes the impact you’re having on your communities and the culture you’re building. It might not make you the most money in the short term, but in the long run, you’ll be more successful, and more importantly, you’ll feel good about the work you’re doing. That’s what I’ve learned over my career, and it’s something I hope others can take away from this story.”Whether you’re leading a large enterprise or a growing startup, this book is an essential guide for anyone ready to stop playing it safe and start thinking bigger.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorRick Tollakson is the CEO of Hubbell Realty Company, where he has led the company’s growth into a diversified real estate powerhouse. Since joining Hubbell in 1984, he has played a key role in expanding operations across residential, commercial, and industrial real estate, as well as land development and property management, among other fields.A licensed engineer and advocate for corporate social responsibility, Rick spearheaded six large-scale “Extreme Builds” benefiting communities and organizations across Iowa. His Eight to Great leadership principles—outlined in Think Bigger, Lead Better—reflect the strategies that helped Hubbell thrive in an evolving market.Rick continues to mentor business leaders, serve on industry boards, and challenge organizations to think bigger.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.

