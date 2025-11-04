Ready for Peak Season: Smartstage Keeps Las Vegas Events Running Through CES and Beyond

CES revolving vehicle stages get the show moving for Honda's electric vehicle lineup Consumer Electronics Show hosted in Las Vegas by Consumer Technology Association - Smartstage brings Honda presentation to life Smartstage portable modular media viewing platforms at CES provide unprecedented viewing experience for international media teams, highlighting Honda's brand lineup CES 2026 is gearing up, so too are brand activation teams. Best booth ideas and innovative displays at CES 2026 - Smartstage helping CES exhibitors like Clear Touch with creative low-profile revolving product engagement

Smartstage’s inventory depth and same-day response make it a cornerstone of Las Vegas event reliability.

Our entire operation is structured around readiness and rapid deployment. Because of this, we are the reliable corporate event partner brands need when looking for portable staging.” — Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Las Vegas prepares for CES 2026 and the city’s packed event calendar, Smartstage is once again at the center of the action. The company’s large-scale inventory of revolving turntable vehicle stages , decks, truss, and ADA ramps supports overlapping productions that demand on-call reliability.During previous CES events, Smartstage’s 24-hour logistics operation handled rapid deployments and overnight turnarounds, giving producers confidence in the middle of the industry’s busiest week. Having a local headquarters / warehouse, Smartstage became the center of activity for CES staging hardware supply for event coordinators and other rental companies alike.“Our reliability comes from preparation and redundancy. We always have backup systems ready," said Jeven Moravick, Managing Director at Smartstage. "Our entire operation is structured around readiness and rapid deployment. Because of this, we are the reliable corporate event partner brands need when looking for portable staging. Las Vegas demands high-quality staging experiences and we deliver.”Smartstage’s role as a reliable CES stage supplier stems from being both a designer / manufacturer and rental services partner. This combination provides an unmatched level of readiness for clients across Las Vegas’s convention, entertainment, and corporate sectors. For more information on Smartstage’s staging hardware rental inventory or service and support services, visit https://www.smartstage.com/ces-2024-the-tech-of-tomorrow-takes-center-stage About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

Honda electric vehicle lineup at CES - powered by Smartstage

