Unilog Introduces Unilog HyperScale™: AI Agents Powering Smarter, Faster Digital Operations Across the CX1 Platform

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unilog, a leading provider of connected product content and commerce solutions, today announced the early access release of Unilog HyperScale™ – Your Digital Operations Team. This new initiative introduces a growing suite of AI Agents designed to help businesses manage, configure, and optimize their digital operations with greater efficiency and impact.“HyperScale represents the next evolution of digital operations—where human expertise meets intelligent automation,” said Suchit Bachalli, CEO of Unilog. “We’re building AI Agents that help our customers think smarter, act faster, and operate at a completely new scale, taking the work of today’s digital operations teams from manual to meaningful.”Unilog HyperScale delivers specialized AI teammates tailored for each solution within the Unilog CX1 Platform. These intelligent agents automate a broad range of digital tasks spanning marketing support, content management, blogging, search refinement, and SKU enrichment. The result is a streamlined, scalable approach to digital operations that reduces manual workload, enhances consistency, and accelerates time-to-market.“Our customers are under constant pressure to do more with less,” said Adam Cusumano, EVP of Product & Marketing at Unilog. “HyperScale acts as a digital extension of their team, taking on operational work that often slows growth. This early access release allows us to co-develop the future of AI-powered operations directly with our customers, helping them hyperscale their digital strategy.”The initial early access program includes a core set of HyperScale agents available today, with additional agents rolling out over the coming months. This expanding roadmap ensures that Unilog customers will benefit from continuous, real-world innovation across the CX1 Platform—from content enrichment to digital merchandising and beyond.For more information or to request early access to Unilog HyperScale – Your Digital Operations Team, visit www.unilogcorp.com/HyperScale About UnilogUnilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve.For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com

