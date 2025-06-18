Unilog Joins AD’s Service Provider Division as an Official eCommerce Partner

Unilog’s new designation with AD strengthens our collaboration, giving members integrated eCommerce and product content tools to fuel digital growth.

WAYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unilog , a leading provider of connected product content and commerce solutions, is proud to announce its formal acceptance into the AD (Affiliated Distributors) Service Provider Division as an eCommerce Solution partner.This milestone marks a significant evolution in the longstanding relationship between Unilog and AD—one that has helped many AD members thrive in the digital space through connected commerce experiences powered by Unilog’s purpose-built CX1 eCommerce platform and AD’s robust eContent Services.“AD has always been a valued partner in our mission to help independent distributors grow through digital,” said Ace Rosenstein, Chief Operating Officer at Unilog. “Unilog’s CX1 eCommerce platform is built specifically for the needs of AD members—offering advanced features for business buyers, ERP integration, and seamless connectivity to AD’s eContent Services. Together, these capabilities deliver a highly tailored and scalable digital commerce experience that aligns with the operational realities and growth goals of AD members.”“AD has worked alongside Unilog for years to help our members succeed online, and we’ve seen firsthand the impact of their CX1 eCommerce solution,” said Caroline Ernst, Vice President of eCommerce Solutions at AD. “This next chapter in our relationship reflects the trust we have in Unilog as a digital partner and our shared commitment to giving members powerful, integrated tools that drive results. When paired with AD’s eContent Services the CX1 Platform becomes a truly differentiated solution that supports AD member digital growth at scale.”With this new alignment, AD members can purchase Unilog’s CX1 eCommerce products directly through the Service Provider Division—enabling more members to accelerate their digital transformation and compete at scale.For more information about Unilog’s eCommerce solutions for AD members, visit our AD partner page About UnilogUnilog is the leader in connected product content and commerce, delivering the platform, content, and connectivity businesses need to succeed in the digital arena. Our suite of solutions helps wholesale distributors, manufacturers, and specialty retailers sell more, stay relevant, and reduce their cost to serve. For more information, visit www.unilogcorp.com

